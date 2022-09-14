ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis Co. man sentenced over ‘violent and aggressive’ robberies

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsCGv_0hv4tvnk00

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a man prison over a pair of armed robberies that investigators considered to be “violent and aggressive.”

Darrion Gardner, 22, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection with the investigations. He pleaded guilty to federal charges of robbery and possesion of a firearm in furtherance of a crime in May. Gardner still faces pending charges tied to those robberies in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The robberies date back to Dec. 2020. Gardner and another person robbed a T-Mobile store in Overland while armed. Investigators say they forced an employee to the ground, stole money from the cash registers and one employee. According to the plea deal, they also forced an employee at gunpoint to take them to a storage area, where they stole phones.

Trending: News coming on St. Louis XFL team first game

Two days later, investigators say the paid robbed the Universal Accessories store in Breckenridge Hills. The men took phones from the store and held an employee at gunpoint.

Police arrested Gardner and co-defendant Malik Dorsey on Dec. 10, 2020. Investigators say Gardner tried to get his father to destroy evidence of the robberies located in his bedroom.

A sentencing memo called the series of events “violent and aggressive crimes which were brazenly repeated.” Investigators say Gardner robbed both stores while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet placed on him after other previous robbery convictions.

Federal charges are pending against Dorsey, who was shot by a clerk while allegedly robbing a cell phone store in Maplewood on Dec. 9, 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

StopTheInsanity
4d ago

robbed both stores while wearing a GPS monitor due to a previous robbery conviction? Seriously? these people are a drain on society

Reply
4
Related
FOX2Now

56-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night. According to reports, a 56-year-old male was found unconscious and not breathing lying on the front of a staircase outside a home located on the 4700 block of Leduc Street around 11:40 p.m. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it. Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overland, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Breckenridge Hills, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Overland, MO
Maplewood, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing on the front steps of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Sentencing#Violent Crime#St Louis Co#Louis#Universal Accessories
FOX2Now

Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis. The shooting occurred at the 1000 block of Hickory Place just before 11 p.m. Police said the teen was eating pizza when he heard multiple gunshots. According to the police, the victim said he sensed pain to his left calf where he was shot at. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery

ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery

Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
advantagenews.com

Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire

The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy