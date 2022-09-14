St. Louis Co. man sentenced over ‘violent and aggressive’ robberies

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a man prison over a pair of armed robberies that investigators considered to be “violent and aggressive.”

Darrion Gardner, 22, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection with the investigations. He pleaded guilty to federal charges of robbery and possesion of a firearm in furtherance of a crime in May. Gardner still faces pending charges tied to those robberies in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The robberies date back to Dec. 2020. Gardner and another person robbed a T-Mobile store in Overland while armed. Investigators say they forced an employee to the ground, stole money from the cash registers and one employee. According to the plea deal, they also forced an employee at gunpoint to take them to a storage area, where they stole phones.

Two days later, investigators say the paid robbed the Universal Accessories store in Breckenridge Hills. The men took phones from the store and held an employee at gunpoint.

Police arrested Gardner and co-defendant Malik Dorsey on Dec. 10, 2020. Investigators say Gardner tried to get his father to destroy evidence of the robberies located in his bedroom.

A sentencing memo called the series of events “violent and aggressive crimes which were brazenly repeated.” Investigators say Gardner robbed both stores while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet placed on him after other previous robbery convictions.

Federal charges are pending against Dorsey, who was shot by a clerk while allegedly robbing a cell phone store in Maplewood on Dec. 9, 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.