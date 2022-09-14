ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A worker at a virtual reality center reportedly opened an exploding package that criticized Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
 4 days ago
  • Boston Police responded to reports of an exploding package at Northeastern University on Tuesday.
  • CNN reported that the package contained a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and academia's ties to virtual reality.
  • One university staff member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hands, the school said.

The Boston Police (BPD) have launched an investigation into an exploding package that was sent to Northeastern University on Tuesday night.

In a press release, the police said two packages were sent to the university. One package exploded on the campus, resulting in minor injuries to the hand of a 45-year-old man at the scene — a worker at the university, according to the university. The other package was taken care of by the Boston Police Bomb Squad without incident, police said.

CNN and CBS News reported that the package included a note that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, as well as the relationship between academics and the advancement of virtual reality. CNN cited several federal law enforcement sources and CBS cited a person familiar with the matter.

The Boston Police declined to comment on the nature of the packages as the investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for Facebook's parent company, Meta, did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

Zuckerberg, who attended Harvard University in Boston, has no known ties to Northeastern University. CNN reported that the package which exploded was specifically delivered to the university's Virtual Reality Club. On its Facebook page, the club — which has over 100 members — says it "strives to close the gap between classrooms and virtual environments."

CNN reported that the note was in a container that exploded as the man opened it, citing multiple sources.

Less than three hours after the incident took place, the university said the issue had been "contained." The school canceled evening classes, but said it will be fully open on Wednesday.

"It's very important to note that our campus is secure and we will maintain a secure campus in perpetuity," Michael Davis, the chief of the campus police department, said at a press conference.

Over the past year, Zuckerberg's company has pivoted to focus more on virtual reality projects, including developing VR social platform Horizon and changing the company's corporate name to Meta.

The Facebook founder has faced backlash for his support of the Metaverse in the past. Last month, people took to social media to slam Zuckerberg after he posted a picture of his Metaverse avatar.

Meta also spends millions of dollars on security for Zuckerberg. In April, Insider's Isobel Asher Hamilton reported that the tech company spent a record $27 million on security and private jet travel for its CEO.

"We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg's role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta and, as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg," a regulatory filing from earlier this year said.

Comments / 110

John Tyson
4d ago

Everytime I see something like this, I hope it is seen by others, folks have started identifying by party instead of country, they see the country as not going the route they want and do not mind killing or hurting anyone or anything to make that happen this is a epidemic of fear

Reply(7)
47
Lois
4d ago

There's another article out else where "Federal officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.Investigators identified inconsistencies in the employee's statement and became skeptical because his injuries did not match wounds typically consistent with an explosion, said one official."

Reply(10)
73
I'll-keep-my-freedom
4d ago

I'm not too fond of the way the world is headed, but bombs isn't the answer. The Jetsons come to the real world.

Reply(1)
26
Business Insider

Business Insider

