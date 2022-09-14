ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 2

Mrs Mee Audrey
4d ago

Aaaand just how much "savings" would it save everyone? Why are fossil fuels (that are natural) such taboo when they are properly used to charge up those EV stations or the Gas Tow Truck that tows the EV vehicle to the dealership only to pay more for the battery than what the vehicle is even worth?My Point?? Before our "elected leaders" go ALL IN hog wild on solar farms, etc. with 'incentives and tax breaks' and riduculous amounts of land tying into Our tax dollars some how- let the citizens vote on it...and do a better job of reassuring such citizens that no harm of any kind will come of such a large scale project so close to crops, people and animals. And, one more question...Do the citizens get incentives and tax breaks for having to live with it in their neighborhood and farms?There are 2 sides to every story and then there is the TRUTH...and I think that is what the citizens are looking for and DESERVE.Just Sayin'.

Reply
2
Related
CJ Coombs

The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years

Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Johnson County, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Industry
County
Johnson County, KS
Kansas City, KS
Business
County
Douglas County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
Kansas City, KS
Industry
State
Colorado State
Johnson County, KS
Government
Johnson County, KS
Business
Douglas County, KS
Government
City
Edgerton, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435

JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was a woman who […]
LEAWOOD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Projects#Solar Farms#First Solar#Solar Panels#Business Industry#Linus Business#Just Outside Kansas City#Crimson Crisps#Berry Farm#Nextera Energy Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
KSN News

COVID tests available for Kansas households

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said […]
KANSAS STATE
kansascitymag.com

Why HOA rules inspire such bitter fights around KC

A bitter fight over stormwater management and a duck pond shows what can go wrong with HOA covenants, which an expert calls “some of the strongest documents in our legal system.”. Read headlines in Kansas City for a while and you’re bound to see nasty fights involving Homeowners Associations....
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy