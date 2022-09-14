Aaaand just how much "savings" would it save everyone? Why are fossil fuels (that are natural) such taboo when they are properly used to charge up those EV stations or the Gas Tow Truck that tows the EV vehicle to the dealership only to pay more for the battery than what the vehicle is even worth?My Point?? Before our "elected leaders" go ALL IN hog wild on solar farms, etc. with 'incentives and tax breaks' and riduculous amounts of land tying into Our tax dollars some how- let the citizens vote on it...and do a better job of reassuring such citizens that no harm of any kind will come of such a large scale project so close to crops, people and animals. And, one more question...Do the citizens get incentives and tax breaks for having to live with it in their neighborhood and farms?There are 2 sides to every story and then there is the TRUTH...and I think that is what the citizens are looking for and DESERVE.Just Sayin'.
