Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR

Hundreds of livestock exhibitors will have their hard work pay off today (Friday) at the 154th Washington County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction. The auction begins at 1 p.m. in Barn #1 at the Washington County Expo, with approximately 260 lots. KWHI’s live broadcast of the auction starts at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1280, FM 101.7 and kwhi.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

150TH SCHUTZENFEST SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN ROUND TOP

A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.
ROUND TOP, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON CO. FAIR OPENS SATURDAY WITH PARADE

Burleson County kicks off its fair season tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities for the fair, themed “Back in the Saddle”, begin with the parade through downtown Caldwell starting at 10 a.m. They continue with the crowning of the Little Miss and Fair Queen on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fair...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Brenham, TX
Lifestyle
City
Brenham, TX
kwhi.com

NEW BUSINESSES SLATED FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE DEVELOPMENT

More businesses look to be on the way for the Brenham Market Square development. According to the website of the real estate company, Wehdem Group, at least five businesses are coming to the residential and commercial mixed-use project, located between Market Street and Highway 290. Chick-fil-A was confirmed to be...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
Person
John Deere
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK

Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com

Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN TRUSTEES FACE SHORT AGENDA TUESDAY

One action item is set to come before the Blinn Board of Trustees at its meeting Tuesday. The board will look to accept the admissions and registrar audit report related to the districtwide risk assessment effort. Also on the agenda are a series of administrative, financial, enrollment and campus housing...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
BRENHAM, TX
Ford
Lifestyle
Shopping
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES IN THE SALADO INVITATIONAL

The Brenham High School Cross Country Team took part in the Salado Invitational on Thursday. The Cubs competed against 5A and 6A teams, and finished 10th overall. Hunter Fleetwood led Brenham by finished 15th overall out of a total of 70 runners. He had a time of 18:18.8. Also competing...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY

A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
SOMERVILLE, TX

