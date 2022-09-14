Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Hundreds of livestock exhibitors will have their hard work pay off today (Friday) at the 154th Washington County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction. The auction begins at 1 p.m. in Barn #1 at the Washington County Expo, with approximately 260 lots. KWHI’s live broadcast of the auction starts at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1280, FM 101.7 and kwhi.com.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
kwhi.com
150TH SCHUTZENFEST SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN ROUND TOP
A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR OPENS SATURDAY WITH PARADE
Burleson County kicks off its fair season tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities for the fair, themed “Back in the Saddle”, begin with the parade through downtown Caldwell starting at 10 a.m. They continue with the crowning of the Little Miss and Fair Queen on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fair...
kwhi.com
NEW BUSINESSES SLATED FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE DEVELOPMENT
More businesses look to be on the way for the Brenham Market Square development. According to the website of the real estate company, Wehdem Group, at least five businesses are coming to the residential and commercial mixed-use project, located between Market Street and Highway 290. Chick-fil-A was confirmed to be...
kwhi.com
VIDEO – 2022 JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION
The 2022 Junior Livestock Auction from the Washington County Fair. Grand Champions and Reserve Champions only. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
KBTX.com
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday. The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store. According to firefighters, a mother and her two children were trapped...
1 Woman Died, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
According to the Harris County Precinct 4 deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Spring on Wednesday night. The officials stated that a box truck was hit by a car [..]
kwhi.com
BAKER KATZ SHOPPING CENTER PERFORMING WELL, SAYS BRENHAM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
The Baker Katz shopping center in Brenham has brought in strong sales tax revenue since opening the doors to its first stores this year, but is behind schedule when it comes to bringing new stores in. That was the report presented to Brenham City Councilmembers today (Thursday), as they took...
kwhi.com
ROUTINE MEETING EXPECTED FOR WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TUESDAY
Bids for a new vehicle and monthly reports lead a routine agenda for Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners will consider the approval of bids for the purchase of a half-ton truck for the office of emergency management. The court will then act on an oil and gas development permit...
Click2Houston.com
Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
kwhi.com
BLINN TRUSTEES FACE SHORT AGENDA TUESDAY
One action item is set to come before the Blinn Board of Trustees at its meeting Tuesday. The board will look to accept the admissions and registrar audit report related to the districtwide risk assessment effort. Also on the agenda are a series of administrative, financial, enrollment and campus housing...
kwhi.com
TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES IN THE SALADO INVITATIONAL
The Brenham High School Cross Country Team took part in the Salado Invitational on Thursday. The Cubs competed against 5A and 6A teams, and finished 10th overall. Hunter Fleetwood led Brenham by finished 15th overall out of a total of 70 runners. He had a time of 18:18.8. Also competing...
KWTX
Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle wreck, College Station police say
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
