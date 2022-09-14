A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.

