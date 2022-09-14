ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

kwhi.com

NO. 14 BLINN VOLLEYBALL EARNS 20TH WIN OF THE SEASON ON DAY TWO OF BLINN INVITATIONAL

Blinn swept Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas-College Eastfield on Friday. The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team continued to roll in the Blinn Invitational with two wins Friday over Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas College-Eastfield at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. Both victories were three-set sweeps and improved the Buccaneers to 20-4...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES IN THE SALADO INVITATIONAL

The Brenham High School Cross Country Team took part in the Salado Invitational on Thursday. The Cubs competed against 5A and 6A teams, and finished 10th overall. Hunter Fleetwood led Brenham by finished 15th overall out of a total of 70 runners. He had a time of 18:18.8. Also competing...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BUCCANEER VOLLEYBALL OPENS THE BLINN INVITATIONAL WITH A WIN

The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team opened the Blinn College Invitational with a sweep of College of DuPage on Thursday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers used a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 win to improve to 18-4 on the season. "We got through the night and did some...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO CROWN HOMECOMING QUEEN FRIDAY

Bellville High School will celebrate homecoming tonight (Friday). This year’s candidates for Homecoming Queen are Aylene Alanis, Abby Aschenbeck, Hope Luedeker, Keren Moreno, Jenna Motal and Wendy Velazquez. Also members of the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Valery Rodriguez, Sophomore Duchess Madison Terry and Freshman Duchess Reagan Fielder. A...
BELLVILLE, TX
Sports
kwhi.com

MAJEWSKI BEING INDUCTED INTO UT ATHLETICS HALL OF HONOR TONIGHT (FRIDAY)

Former Brenham Cub Dustin Majewski will be inducted this (Friday) evening into the University of Texas Athletic Hall of Honor. Majewski played baseball for the Longhorns on their 2002 National Championship Team and their 2003 Team that finished third at the College World Series. This past Monday on the Brenham...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN TRUSTEES FACE SHORT AGENDA TUESDAY

One action item is set to come before the Blinn Board of Trustees at its meeting Tuesday. The board will look to accept the admissions and registrar audit report related to the districtwide risk assessment effort. Also on the agenda are a series of administrative, financial, enrollment and campus housing...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

150TH SCHUTZENFEST SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN ROUND TOP

A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.
ROUND TOP, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON CO. FAIR OPENS SATURDAY WITH PARADE

Burleson County kicks off its fair season tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities for the fair, themed “Back in the Saddle”, begin with the parade through downtown Caldwell starting at 10 a.m. They continue with the crowning of the Little Miss and Fair Queen on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fair...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD SET TO MEET MONDAY

The Brenham School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday. Trustees will hear and potentially approve a proposal to paint and seal the auditorium at the PRIDE Academy. They will also receive an update on the district’s messaging system, ParentSquare. In other action, the board will look...
BRENHAM, TX
Sports
Sports
kwhi.com

NANCY BERRY ELECTED CHAIR OF BLINN COLLEGE FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors recently elected Nancy Berry, Brazos County Commissioner representing Precinct 3 and former member of the Blinn College District Board of Trustees, its new chair. Sam Sommer, whose term as Foundation Board Chair just concluded, was elected vice-chair, and Kevin Mutscher was elected secretary/treasurer.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH

After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY

A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
SOMERVILLE, TX

