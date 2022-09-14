West Ham Women: Rayhan Noor lands U18s role as Nadia Khan enters Pakistan record books and Ruudy Yusuf prepares to return

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Liverpool Women 2-1 Chelsea Women: Katie Stengel's penalties seal shock win for Reds
Two second-half penalties from Katie Stengel earned Liverpool a shock 2-1 win over title holders Chelsea on their WSL return in front of a record-breaking crowd at Prenton Park. The champions looked set for a routine evening when they were awarded the first penalty of the game inside two minutes....
SkySports
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw
Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
SkySports
Royal London Cup Final: Darren Stevens eyes silverware as 46-year-old prepares for potential Kent farewell vs Lancashire
Darren Stevens could make his final appearance for Kent when they take on Lancashire in the Royal London Cup final at Trent Bridge on Saturday as he prepares to depart the club after 17 years. The 46-year-old has helped fuel Kent's route to the final having produced 49 against Lancashire...
SkySports
Alex Hales: England opener eager to seize unexpected chance and insists 'I have changed'
Alex Hales admits he thought his England career was over after three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness. The Nottinghamshire batter has not represented his country since he was dumped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup following two failed recreational drug tests. Hales had to watch from the sidelines...
SkySports
William Saliba shows he is Arsenal's new colossus while Kevin De Bruyne remains Man City's main man - Premier League hits and misses
William Saliba was hundreds of miles away, literally, and, perhaps, figuratively, when Arsenal suffered their ignominious 2-0 loss to Brentford last season. But he is here now. You couldn't really miss him at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. The Frenchman, outstanding all season having spent the previous campaign on...
SkySports
WSL: Aston Villa shock Manchester City while Tottenham and West Ham claim wins on opening weekend
Rachel Daly scored twice on her debut as Aston Villa made a stunning start to the new Women's Super League season with a 4-3 win over Manchester City. Daly, employed as a full-back during the Lionesses' victorious European Championship campaign, was in clinical form up front as she inspired Villa to claim their first top-flight points against City.
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Cardiff City: Terriers claim win after Danny Schofield departure
Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield. Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of...
SkySports
Women's Super League: Lois Forsell hopes hard work can banish Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final heartache against York City Knights
There was little time for Leeds Rhinos' squad to dwell on their Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens in October last year. Barely a month after that 28-0 loss at Headingley, head coach Lois Forsell had her players back in pre-season training preparing for the 2022 campaign with the intention of being fitter and stronger than the rest of the competition.
SkySports
Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers striker becomes first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay
Zander Murray has become the first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay. Murray, who is a striker for Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers, has praised his team-mates for their support and says he hopes his announcement "helps other players who are struggling". He becomes the first openly...
SkySports
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey goal wins it for Steven Gerrard's side as Philippe Coutinho shines
Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.
SkySports
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Mark Wood not ready to give up on England Test hopes and wants chance to play for captain Ben Stokes
England bowler Mark Wood accepts he may have to "wait my turn" to resume his Test career but has no intention of settling into life as a white-ball specialist. Wood has not played since March due to an elbow injury but is part of England's touring party in Karachi, where England begin a seven-match T20 series against Pakistan on Tuesday.
SkySports
Jade Clarke and Chelsea Pitman join London Pulse for 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season
England's most capped international Jade Clarke and the 2018 Commonwealth Games winner Chelsea Pitman have joined London Pulse for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season. The highly ambitious franchise enjoyed their best season in 2022 by reaching the Superleague play-offs for the first time and have added outstanding experience to...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United extend Championship lead
Oli McBurnie's fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Sky Bet Championship after a 2-0 away win over Preston. Scotland international striker McBurnie fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Senegalese midfielder Iliman Ndiaye...
SkySports
England Women: Teenagers Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn first call-ups to ODI squad for India series
Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been rewarded for their fine T20 form with first call-ups to England Women's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India. Capsey, 18, and Kemp, 17, have settled into international cricket seamlessly, with both teenagers starring in the T20 series against a talented India side.
SkySports
Wigan 0-1 Reading: Tom Ince free-kick earns victory for Royals
Tom Ince's brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan. Ince's strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches. The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Managerial experience key to transforming Leicester fortunes
If he is feeling the pressure, then Brendan Rodgers certainly isn't letting it show. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League with only a point to show for their first six games, and next up it is Tottenham away, live on Sky Sports. Having managed two of the most...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports
Women's Super League Grand Final: Caitlin Beevers tries seal glory for Leeds Rhinos over York City Knights
Caitlin Beevers’ double and an immense defensive effort secured Leeds Rhinos their second Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final triumph with a 12-4 victory over York City Knights. There was little in it at half-time at Totally Wicked Stadium, with the Rhinos holding a 6-0 lead thanks to...
