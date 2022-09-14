West Ham Women: Rayhan Noor lands U18s role as Nadia Khan enters Pakistan record books and Ruudy Yusuf prepares to return

Steven Gerrard praised Aston Villa for "rolling their sleeves up" as Jacob Ramsey's goal was enough to give his side a 1-0 win over Southampton at Villa Park. The home-grown favourite's strike late on in the first half on Friday moved Villa level on points with Saints in midtable. It was not as dramatic as their draw against Manchester City last time out in the Premier League but it was a welcome and deserved win for Gerrard's team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO