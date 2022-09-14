Read full article on original website
32 Hoosier artists strengthen careers, and communities through fellowships from the Indiana Arts Commission
INDIANAPOLIS – Thursday, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $64,000 to 32 creative entrepreneurs to fund arts projects around the state through the agency’s On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program. . Each funded project will support the pursuit of a clearly defined business goal that also supports...
More than 4,000 accounts were impacted by an Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident after a person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants’ information. The person or group accessed login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn’t believe social security numbers were accessed. The...
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including some local residents. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Scott Garrett (Solsberry), a retired firefighter...
‘Indiana Newsdesk’ Celebrates 10 Seasons on WTIU
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Newsdesk, the award-winning weekly news series from WTIU Public Television, begins its tenth season on WTIU this month. Originally launched on September 27, 2013, Indiana Newsdesk was created to provide south-central Indiana with its own local and regional TV news program. “We developed Indiana Newsdesk because...
Indiana’s August 2022 Employment Report
INDIANA – Indiana’s unemployment rate in August stands at 2.8%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in August stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 63.3% in July to...
Indiana Department of Education Congratulates Indiana’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today congratulates 10 Indiana schools for being honored as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. “Our Indiana Blue Ribbon Schools are consistently raising the bar year after year, with a keen focus on moving the needle...
Proper car seat use and installation can make a life-saving difference
INDIANA — Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children across the U.S. According to national data, an average of two kids under 13 were killed every day in collisions in 2020. Of the total fatalities that occurred, 42% were unrestrained. In Indiana, 20 children lost their lives in passenger vehicle crashes that year.
IDEM offering Community Recycling Grants
INDIANA – Are you working to increase recycling efforts at the local level? Apply for grant funding from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s (IDEM) Community Recycling Grant Program. Grant funding is available for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal. Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts,...
Banned Books Week is Sept. 18-24
INDIANA – Banned Books Week, an annual celebration of the freedom to read, is from September 18 to September 24. This year’s theme is Books Unite Us. The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials, and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals.
DWD takes steps to protect unemployment insurance claimants’ personal information
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has become aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to some unemployment applicants’ login email addresses and security questions in the agency’s Uplink system. DWD immediately took steps to secure the system. Investigators within the agency continue to...
BNL rates a perfect ‘10’ with sectional championship at Otis Park
BEDFORD – On the grading and judgment scale, both in terms of aesthetics and execution, No.17 Bedford North Lawrence rates a perfect ‘10’ with another coveted championship. That trophy, and the smiles that accompany it, is certainly a thing of beauty. For the 10th consecutive year, the...
Jury finds man guilty in death of high school student Lily Streeval
COLUMBUS — The man accused of hitting and killing a Columbus East High School student with his vehicle in August 2021 as she was attempting to get on the school bus has been found guilty by a jury of his peers on Thursday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found...
With HHC lead at stake, tricky Owls flatten Stars 27-6 with dominating defense
BEDFORD – A tire without air. A big-screen television. Bread without leaven. Terrain without hills. The category, Alex Trebek? What are flat things. Include Bedford North Lawrence on that list. And now the potential Hoosier Hills Conference title is in jeopardy. With so many positive factors in their favor...
Red Devils roll to 9-0 win over BNL
BEDFORD – Hannah Magruder and Jaidyn Calvert both recorded hat tricks as Jeffersonville posted a 9-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Red Devils (5-4-0, 2-1-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) rolled to a 6-0 lead at the half. Elle Marble,...
Cline, Stars shoot down Red Devils
JEFFERSONVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence extended its winning streak with a thrilling 1-0 victory at Jeffersonville during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. Billy Cline scored the lone goal midway through the second half as the Stars (6-3-2 overall, 2-1-1 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) won their fifth straight match.
