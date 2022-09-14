ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushville, IN

wbiw.com

32 Hoosier artists strengthen careers, and communities through fellowships from the Indiana Arts Commission 

INDIANAPOLIS – Thursday, the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $64,000 to 32 creative entrepreneurs to fund arts projects around the state through the agency’s On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator  program.  . Each funded project will support the pursuit of a clearly defined business goal that also supports...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including some local residents. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Scott Garrett (Solsberry), a retired firefighter...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

‘Indiana Newsdesk’ Celebrates 10 Seasons on WTIU

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Newsdesk, the award-winning weekly news series from WTIU Public Television, begins its tenth season on WTIU this month. Originally launched on September 27, 2013, Indiana Newsdesk was created to provide south-central Indiana with its own local and regional TV news program. “We developed Indiana Newsdesk because...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana’s August 2022 Employment Report

INDIANA – Indiana’s unemployment rate in August stands at 2.8%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in August stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 63.3% in July to...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Proper car seat use and installation can make a life-saving difference

INDIANA — Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children across the U.S. According to national data, an average of two kids under 13 were killed every day in collisions in 2020. Of the total fatalities that occurred, 42% were unrestrained. In Indiana, 20 children lost their lives in passenger vehicle crashes that year.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

IDEM offering Community Recycling Grants

INDIANA – Are you working to increase recycling efforts at the local level? Apply for grant funding from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s (IDEM) Community Recycling Grant Program. Grant funding is available for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal. Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts,...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Banned Books Week is Sept. 18-24

INDIANA – Banned Books Week, an annual celebration of the freedom to read, is from September 18 to September 24. This year’s theme is Books Unite Us. The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials, and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

BNL rates a perfect ‘10’ with sectional championship at Otis Park

BEDFORD – On the grading and judgment scale, both in terms of aesthetics and execution, No.17 Bedford North Lawrence rates a perfect ‘10’ with another coveted championship. That trophy, and the smiles that accompany it, is certainly a thing of beauty. For the 10th consecutive year, the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Red Devils roll to 9-0 win over BNL

BEDFORD – Hannah Magruder and Jaidyn Calvert both recorded hat tricks as Jeffersonville posted a 9-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Red Devils (5-4-0, 2-1-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) rolled to a 6-0 lead at the half. Elle Marble,...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Cline, Stars shoot down Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence extended its winning streak with a thrilling 1-0 victory at Jeffersonville during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. Billy Cline scored the lone goal midway through the second half as the Stars (6-3-2 overall, 2-1-1 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) won their fifth straight match.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

