San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California milkshake is among ‘most outrageous’ in US. It’s loaded with treats
California has one of the “most outrageous” shakes in the country — and it’s perfect for sweet treat lovers, Yelp says. Big D’s Burgers in Whittier is known for its massive and decadent milkshakes among Yelp reviewers. And now Yelp has recognized it as one...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference
Jackson State football is red hot right now, but Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is cool on helping the school build a new stadium. The governor was recently asked about the building of Southern Mississippi's new volleyball facility, which is a part of the salacious Brett Favre welfare scandal. He tried to deny having any insight into knowing details about that facility's funding and ended up throwing Jackson State in the mix.
