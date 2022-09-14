Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given the fact that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
CBS Sports
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore
Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Exits Sunday's matchup
Schmidt was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent foot/ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four in 2.1 relief innings Sunday, and he was hit by a comebacker with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He immediately exited the game but was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Could debut this year
The Rockies hope to get Tovar some experience in the majors before the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The aggressive promotions for Tovar may not be at an end, as he just made his Triple-A debut earlier this week and played 66 games at Double-A as a 20-year-old earlier this season. Every move the Rockies have made with Tovar suggests that they plan on him being the primary big-league shortstop for most, if not all of the 2023 season. He is hitting .313/.381/.537 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 67 games.
CBS Sports
Reds' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farrell was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Thursday and will choose to accept an outright assignment rather than testing free agency. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa earlier this year and posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 59 innings.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hits two-run homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets. Cruz hit an eighth-inning home run that sent Tyler Heineman home. It was Cruz's sixteenth homer of the year, his second in three days, and his fifth this month. Cruz is having his best stretch since he was called up to the big league club June 20. The rookie shortstop is slashing .288/.311/.644 this month after going 17-for-59. Cruz has also struck out 23 times in that span, but has raised his batting average from .202 to .221.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. His off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks have faced. McCarthy's been on fire lately, slashing .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday while Emmanuel Rivera handles DH duties.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: DFA'd by Cubs
Schwindel (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Schwindel was on the injured list at Triple-A Iowa over the last few weeks, but he'll lose his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster as part of a move after Esteban Quiroz's contract was selected Saturday. Schwindel performed well in 2021 after being acquired by the Cubs, but he hit just .229 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and 23 runs over 75 major-league games this year.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
