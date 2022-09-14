Read full article on original website
A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding
$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
New Mexico man sentenced to 3 years for distributing obscene material to a minor
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A New Mexico man was sentenced last week for attempting to distribute obscene matter to a minor. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Alfredo Ramos to 3 years in prison. According to court documents, Ramos engaged in sexually explicit and obscene text conversations with someone he...
