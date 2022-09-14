The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold a curbside flu shot clinic for adults at least 65 years old. High-dose flu vaccine will be available in the back parking lot of the health department on September 29th from 9 am to 4 pm by appointment only. Participants should bring their Medicare or Medicaid cards to their appointment.

LINN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO