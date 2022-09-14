Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th. The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.
Three Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Three bookings at area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday evening, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn of Chillicothe for alleged Assault, Trespassing, and violation of an order of protection. She was also arrested for alleged Trespassing and assault. She is held at Macon County Jail with total bond set at $3,500 cash only.
Ten New Most Wanted
Several names were added to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted List. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list now includes:. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing of Raytown, wanted for alleged Non-support. 29-year-old Canaan Shane Davis of Blue Springs, wanted for alleged probation violation. 23-year-old Sabrina L Delozier of Kansas...
Grundy County Sheriff investigating theft of Honda four-wheeler
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging absent property owners to regularly check their properties after reports of a stolen four-wheeler and the opening of a shed door. The four-wheeler reported as stolen is described as being a red 2011 Honda TRX 500 Foreman. It was allegedly taken from...
Missouri Department of Conservation to hold program on Wingshooting near Trenton
The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a program on Effective Wingshooting near Trenton next month. An introduction to fundamentals will be given at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range on October 22nd from 9 am to 2:30 pm. The program will also include distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection...
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
Galt Board of Aldermen release results of meeting on September 14th
The Galt Board of Aldermen on September 14th heard about a rate study done with Missouri Rural Water and the city clerk to determine if current water and wastewater rates are sufficient. A public hearing will be September 21st at 6 p.m. to discuss customer water and wastewater rates. City...
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
North Central Missouri College Upward Bound program now accepting applications
The Upward Bound program housed at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, MO, is now recruiting and accepting participant applications. High School students from Chillicothe, Gallatin, Hamilton, Trenton, Jamesport Tri-County, and now Brookfield are invited to submit applications by working through their high school counselor. The deadline for Upward Bound applications is October 6th. Students will then be selected for a trial period beginning in November.
Grundy R-5 Board of Education release results of meeting on September 15th
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education September 15th accepted a bid for the replacement and upgrade of entrances at the high school and elementary school. The bid was from Kramer Construction for $62,680 and included the front and back entrances at the schools. A report was given on other...
Suspect charged with trafficking drugs near Novinger schools
NOVINGER, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man with a history of drug convictions is now accused of trafficking drugs near a school. On Friday, the North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Brandon Daman, 38, of Novinger, at his home in the 500 block of Novinger Avenue. The task force,...
Linn County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic for those 65 and older
The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold a curbside flu shot clinic for adults at least 65 years old. High-dose flu vaccine will be available in the back parking lot of the health department on September 29th from 9 am to 4 pm by appointment only. Participants should bring their Medicare or Medicaid cards to their appointment.
Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D
The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
