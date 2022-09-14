Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Galt Board of Aldermen release results of meeting on September 14th
The Galt Board of Aldermen on September 14th heard about a rate study done with Missouri Rural Water and the city clerk to determine if current water and wastewater rates are sufficient. A public hearing will be September 21st at 6 p.m. to discuss customer water and wastewater rates. City...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ramp to U.S. 36 Eastbound Closed in Chillicothe After Morning Crash
A ramp in Chillicothe is closed after a morning accident. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the ramp from U.S. 65 to U.S. 36 eastbound is closed due to an accident around 4:55 this morning. Motorists will need to use an alternate route until further notice.
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
kchi.com
Carroll County Crash Leaves Woman With Serious Injuries
A single-vehicle accident in Carroll County left a Slater woman with serious injuries Thursday evening. State troopers responded to the accident that happened about 8:50 pm on Carroll County Road 281 at US 24. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson C Freeman of Slater was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. The report states Freeman was southbound and ran off the road, her pick-up struck an embankment and then struck a trailer. She was not wearing a safety belt.
kttn.com
Linn County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic for those 65 and older
The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will hold a curbside flu shot clinic for adults at least 65 years old. High-dose flu vaccine will be available in the back parking lot of the health department on September 29th from 9 am to 4 pm by appointment only. Participants should bring their Medicare or Medicaid cards to their appointment.
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
kchi.com
Crash On US 36 Near Breckenridge Injures One Driver
A crash involving two eastbound trucks on US 36 near Breckenridge, left one driver with moderate injuries Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred about 2:55 pm in Caldwell County, when a grain truck driven by 32-year-old Cory G Booth of Breckenridge was turning onto US 36 from Turkey Road and was accelerating when they were struck from behind by a truck driven by 60-year-old Steven A Hardy of New London.
kttn.com
Grundy R-5 Board of Education release results of meeting on September 15th
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education September 15th accepted a bid for the replacement and upgrade of entrances at the high school and elementary school. The bid was from Kramer Construction for $62,680 and included the front and back entrances at the schools. A report was given on other...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to hold program on Wingshooting near Trenton
The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a program on Effective Wingshooting near Trenton next month. An introduction to fundamentals will be given at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range on October 22nd from 9 am to 2:30 pm. The program will also include distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection...
kchi.com
Three Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Three bookings at area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday evening, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn of Chillicothe for alleged Assault, Trespassing, and violation of an order of protection. She was also arrested for alleged Trespassing and assault. She is held at Macon County Jail with total bond set at $3,500 cash only.
kttn.com
Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th. The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.
kttn.com
Bethany man dies after being ejected from motorcycle
A Bethany man died as the result of a motorcycle accident in Cass County on Friday night, September 16th. Twenty-seven-year-old Randall May was ejected from the motorcycle on Interstate 49 at the 165-mile marker. The motorcycle traveled south on I-49 before running off the left side of the road, striking...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Education announces results of special meeting
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on September 14th approved the 2022-2023 Professional Development and Districtwide Evaluation plans. The 2022-2023 substitute teacher list was also approved as presented. After a closed session, the board voted to offer Shawna Hefley a paraprofessional position.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
kchi.com
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
kchi.com
Military Helicopter To Land At High School For Homecoming
As part of the Chillicothe High School Homecoming activities today, which includes a theme of “Top Gun Homecoming: Above the Clouds”, school officials announced a military helicopter will be landing on the practice field at 10:30 am. High School students will get the opportunity to view the helicopter...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gower Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges
PLATTSBURG, MO – A Gower man taken into custody by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is facing numerous felony charges. Thirty-one-year old Ethan Daniel Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon; manufacture of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and three counts of receiving stolen property. All alleged to have occurred on September 1st.
