A single-vehicle accident in Carroll County left a Slater woman with serious injuries Thursday evening. State troopers responded to the accident that happened about 8:50 pm on Carroll County Road 281 at US 24. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson C Freeman of Slater was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. The report states Freeman was southbound and ran off the road, her pick-up struck an embankment and then struck a trailer. She was not wearing a safety belt.

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO