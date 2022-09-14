Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 16)
Paris Police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 100-block of CR 42000. The victim reported that they had left their vehicle unlocked during the night, and someone had stolen a pistol and two pairs of sunglasses. In addition, officers discovered that they had burglarized two other cars. The incidents are under investigation.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carroll,Christopher Lee – MTR Probation; 019THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. Robinson,Morgan Aaron – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. Hearne,Kelly Shane – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSI; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGIS. Hernandez,Carolina Isabel –...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A local man arrested Monday by Sulphur Springs Police after a chase has a new charge added against him. In addition to the evading, they now have charged Dequarian Terran Pitts with violating the probation he was on for felony assault of a family or household member that impeded breathing or circulation. They set his bond at $150,000.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 15, 2022
CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER LEE – THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500; MTR/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MOR. ROBINSON, MORGAN AARON – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. HERNANDEZ, CAROLINA ISABEL – VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER. ELROD, DALLAS WADE – BENCH WARRANT // Witness (Capital Murder – Multi. LEWIS, CAMERON STEELE – MTAG/PROH...
easttexasradio.com
Cooper Man Guilty Of Murder, Aggravated Assault
A Delta County jury convicted 48-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery of Cooper of murder and aggravated assault. The state accused Jeffrey of fatally shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley and shooting and seriously wounding 22-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds in front of the Cooper Mart. The court sentenced Jeffrey to 45 years in prison on the murder charge and 15 years for the aggravated assault. They picked the jury in Delta County, but the trial was in Hopkins County.
Police looking for information in trash dumping
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
easttexasradio.com
Suspects Arrested By Mt Pleasant PD Detective Identified
Mt Pleasant identified the two men carrying 26 stolen firearms, a large sum of cash, and narcotics as 36-year-old Rodney White of Dallas and 30-year-old Uluas Woodside of Mesquite. A Narcotics officer booked them into the Titus County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearms. In the last report, they were in jail without bond.
easttexasradio.com
Murder Trial Starts In Hopkins County
Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
easttexasradio.com
Murder Trial Underway For Former Wolfe City Police Officer
Jury selection is underway before Hunt County District Judge Keli Aiken for a former Wolfe City Police Officer accused of murdering a city resident. The state accuses 24-year-old Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak of shooting 31-year-old Jonathan Price multiple times in front of a convenience store. Reportedly, witnesses saw Price breaking up a fight between a man and a woman inside the store. Bowie County summoned 131 people for jury duty in the case.
KXII.com
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Aug. 7-20
• Marcus Andrew Holloway, of Omaha, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a parole hold.• Jeffrey Edwin Matthews, of ...
Dallas Observer
In Hunt County, Former Police Officer Goes on Trial for Killing Jonathan Price in October 2020
The trial of former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who fatally shot Jonathan Price nearly two years ago, has gotten underway, according to Hunt County court records. The trial, with Judge Keli Aiken presiding in the 354th District Court, began with jury selection this week. The former policeman, now...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County arrested 30-year-old Darrell Heath Moye of Mt. Pleasant on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building, several bond surrender warrants, and a Rockwall County warrant for Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. His bonds total $32,500.
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.
KLTV
Man drowns after driving car into Lake Bob Sandlin
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man drowned by driving a car into Lake Bob Sandlin Friday night according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Jonathan Taylor. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the drowning at around 9:30 p.m., according to Taylor. The man’s...
easttexasradio.com
Deadline Friday, Sept 16 For Final Free Industry Readiness Program At PJC
The final free 80-hour (5-week) Industry Readiness Program at Paris Junior College will start this Saturday for 20 lucky students. The course will be each Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, September 17 to October 23, 2022. Waived is a previous requirement of a GED or high...
