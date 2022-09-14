Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Cuts Major Games to Lowest Prices Ever
If there's a Nintendo Switch port of a hit game or two that you've been on the fence about for a while now, the current sale going on within Nintendo's eShop marketplace might be your best shot at getting the game(s) at some pretty low prices. That's because Nintendo just so happens to be running a promotion right now called the "Blockbuster Sale" which, as its name suggests, has slashed the prices of games that are part of some of the biggest series that have become household names over the years.
ComicBook
New Xbox Update for PC Adds Popular Game Tracking Feature
A new update for the Xbox app on PC has added an extremely popular game tracking feature that is tied to Game Pass. While many Xbox users might play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, Microsoft has slowly been looking to beef up its platform on PC in recent years. Now, it seems like the gaming mega-corp has been able to accomplish this goal in a notable manner thanks to some of the additions in this new update.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Release Date Could Be Impacted by Massive Leak
It seems likely that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be impacted by the massive leak associated with the highly-anticipated open-world sandbox game. If you somehow didn't already hear, a substantial leak tied to GTA 6 began circling on the internet earlier today in the form of roughly 90 videos that showed off gameplay clips from an early version of the project. And while Rockstar itself hasn't commented publicly on this situation just yet, the leak coming about in the first place likely isn't a good thing for those hoping to play GTA 6 sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Lightyear Interactive Robot Toy Coming From Robosen
Robosen, a collectables company with an eye toward innovation in the robotics space, announced this week that they have teamed with Disney and Pixar to bring a new Buzz Lightyear collectible robot to market. Pre-orders for the toy, which currently runs about $650, began yesterday, with full details and a place to pre-order at buzz.robosen.com. The robot will ship in Spring 2023. There's actually an "Infinity Pack" that's available for an extra hundred bucks, which includes some additional accessories and options. The retail price for the standard is actually $799, making the pre-order price a $150 savings, while the collector's limited edition Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack is available represents a $250 pre-order savings off its standard $999, with both models requiring a $99 deposit.
ComicBook
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced
In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
ComicBook
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans are Loving Ash's Huge New Win
Ash Ketchum has come a long way since he first decided to make Pikachu the first Pokemon in his roster as he set out on his journey to becoming a great trainer. Having won the Alola Region tournament during Pokemon Sun And Moon, Pokemon Journeys has taken Ketchum to the top by having the young trainer participate in the Masters 8 Tournament. With his latest battle seeing the protagonist take on Cynthia, fans are celebrating Ketchum's latest victory and what it means for the anime adaptation's future.
ComicBook
Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Title
Nintendo provided some clarification about the title to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise were confused whether "Tears" referred to crying or whether it referred to something being ripped apart. After all, both could fit in the context of the game. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Gets Bad News for PSVR Players
PlayStation has some bad news for anyone that's heavily invested in the original PlayStation VR headset and its ecosystem. Specifically, the company has confirmed that PlayStation VR video games will not be compatible with the PlayStation VR2, meaning that anyone that's previously bought them will not be able to then play them on the PSVR2 when the new headset launches early next year.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
GTA 5 Fans Reflect On Nine Year Anniversary
Grand Theft Auto V is now nine years old and fans are reflecting on the game's launch in 2013. By the time Rockstar Games had announced Grand Theft Auto V in 2011, it had felt like an eternity since the last Grand Theft Auto game. Many were chomping at the bit to see how Rockstar would follow up the acclaimed predecessor and what leaps in technology the new open-world game would offer. In reality, it had only been about three and a half years and they had released games like Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire before announcing it. Now, fans have been waiting for a crumb of information about Grand Theft Auto VI for nine years, it certainly makes the wait between GTA 4 and 5 a bit comical now.
ComicBook
Steam Deck Owners Already Critical of New Accessory
Steam Deck users who are growing impatient during their wait for an official Steam Deck dock may have grown even more irritated this week after some images of the accessory surfaced online. It's apparently present during the Tokyo Game Show ongoings for people to see, but its design has attracted some criticisms from those who've since wondered why it only boasts one USB-C port, and that port seems to be reserved for the device's power supply.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Surprise Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't gotten an update with an accompanying set of patch notes in a while now, but that changed this week when the game got a surprise update including a number of different fixes and adjustments that'll be relevant to those who dabble in the game's Creation Club elements. That especially means that those who have the game's Anniversary Edition and all its Creation Club inclusions will benefit from this in particular.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
ComicBook
League of Legends Teases New Spirit Blossom Skins
League of Legends is poised to expand its Spirit Blossom line of skins soon with several new cosmetics teased this week ahead of the full reveal. The only known champion known so far to be getting a new Spirit Blossom skin is Sett, and it appears the story associated with this new Spirit Blossom event will revolve around him and his search for his estranged father. A couple of other teasers for additional champion skins were spotted in the trailer that confirmed Spirit Blossom Sett, but Riot Games hasn't yet revealed in full the next wave of Spirit Blossom skins.
