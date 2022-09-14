Read full article on original website
New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way
Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
Werewolf by Night: Marvel Unveils Movies That Inspired Halloween Special
If the first teaser for Marvel's Werewolf by Night wasn't enough of an indication, Disney has confirmed the upcoming Halloween special was inspired by the horror tales of yesteryear. Specifically, a new listing from Disney says the Michael Giacchino-directed project pulled inspiration directly from the horror tales of the 1930s and 1940s, the same timeframe the Universal Monster movies were first released.
House of the Dragon Midseason Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Time Jump
Fans of House of the Dragon have known that a massive time jump was coming at some point during the season. Young stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have played Rhaenyra and Alicent throughout the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, but that will change next Sunday. The time jump has officially arrived, and with it, new series stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play the older versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
Lightyear Interactive Robot Toy Coming From Robosen
Robosen, a collectables company with an eye toward innovation in the robotics space, announced this week that they have teamed with Disney and Pixar to bring a new Buzz Lightyear collectible robot to market. Pre-orders for the toy, which currently runs about $650, began yesterday, with full details and a place to pre-order at buzz.robosen.com. The robot will ship in Spring 2023. There's actually an "Infinity Pack" that's available for an extra hundred bucks, which includes some additional accessories and options. The retail price for the standard is actually $799, making the pre-order price a $150 savings, while the collector's limited edition Buzz Lightyear Infinity Pack is available represents a $250 pre-order savings off its standard $999, with both models requiring a $99 deposit.
Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News
Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
House of the Dragon Star Emily Carey Opens Up About Handing Off Alicent Role After the Time Jump
After the fifth episode of House of the Dragon came to an end on Sunday, the sneak peek at episode six confirmed the arrival of the time jump that has been talked about since the show began. House of the Dragon will leap a decade into the future for next week's episode, and that means a couple of characters will be played by different actors going forward. This includes two of the main characters: Rhaenrya Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
Ghost Rider Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends Figure
After nearly a decade of waiting, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro is finally releasing a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider action figure—one that happens to be one of the line's most elaborate pieces yet. Friday, Hasbro workers unveiled a Ghost Rider and Hell Charger collectible as the next addition to the company's HasLab crowdfunding efforts. Costing a whopping $349.99, the package comes with the typical 6-inch Robbie Reyes figure with interchangeable heads. Furthermore, his iconic Charger has all sorts of extra goodies, including LED lights that light up the interior and wheels as if they're on fire.
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
Last Call For the Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event that followed included a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Constantine With New Look in Fan Art
Earlier today it was announced that Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence would be re-teaming for a sequel to Constantine (2005). J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot will produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script. Abrams was initially developing a series focusing on the character for HBO Max, but that, and Madame X has been shelved, marking a major change of direction. Fans have been wondering what was happening with Abrams' Justice League Dark projects, and now we know. One fan celebrated the news by creating a new piece of fan art that shows a very different look for Reeves as the character.
WEKU
Spanish 'Dracula' finds new blood, more than 90 years after its release
In 1931, an entire new cast and crew reshot Dracula into Spanish on the Universal Studios lot.
House of the Dragon Star Admits Show's Popularity is "Straining"
House of the Dragon is now four episodes deep, and the Game of Thrones spin-off is a huge hit. The series has already been renewed for a second season, and its viewership continues to rise. However, instant fame can sometimes be tough on the actors involved with big shows. Milly Alcock, who plays the fan-favorite Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon, recently spoke with Nylon and admitted the show's success can be "straining." Of course, it's no secret that the show will soon be making a time jump and Alcock will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy, but it sounds like Alcock is ready to move on to her next project.
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
New Interview With the Vampire Featurette Introduces Claudia
We're just a few weeks away from the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire and now, AMC is introducing viewers to the child vampire Claudia in a new featurette. In the video, which you can check out for yourself below, Series star Bailey Bass explains that while Claudia is embraced as a child — specifically a 14-year-old in this adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel — she still has to deal with the emotions of an adult woman as time moves on and she ceases to age.
