ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WDAC_0hv4h6JQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVJCb_0hv4h6JQ00
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Manchester, N.H.

Charles Krupa/AP

  • Pence doesn't think the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade threatens other civil rights.
  • Justice Thomas thinks SCOTUS should "reconsider" past decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
  • The court's majority "made it clear that their decision was about abortion," Pence told RCP.

Former Vice President Mike Pence doesn't think the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion has implications for other civil rights, including access to contraception and the rights of same-sex couples.

"I have enormous respect for Justice Clarence Thomas but the majority on the Supreme Court in the Dobbs case made it clear that their decision was about abortion," Pence, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, said in an interview with Real Clear Politics ahead of a gala hosted by an anti-abortion rights group in Washington, D.C.

Thomas, in his concurring opinion in the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade , said the Court "should reconsider" its other decisions based on substantive due process under the 14th Amendment.

He specifically cited the Court's 1966 decision in Griswold vs. Connecticut, which gave married couples the right to use contraception, its 2003 decision in Lawrence v. Texas, which invalidated state bans on same-sex sexual intimacy, and its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which extended the right to marry to same-sex couples nationwide.

Pence distinguished between serious concerns over abortion laws and attempts "to create distractions in the public debate," to RCP, saying, "this seems like just that."

Thomas was the only Supreme Court justice to explicitly state that the court should revisit its precedents in other landmark civil rights cases. Nevertheless, his opinion alarmed civil rights advocates and spurred efforts by congressional Democrats to shore up protections for same-sex marriage in legislation.

In July, the Democratic-controlled House passed a bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage with nearly 50 Republicans also supporting the bill. The US Senate is set to take up the legislation in the coming weeks, with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin lobbying 10 of her Republican colleagues to also support the legislation and overcome a Senate filibuster.

Pence, an evangelical Christian and lifetime anti-abortion advocate, told RCP that "it is incumbent on all of us to take the court at their word and focus on advancing the cause of life."

Despite mounting electoral backlash to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Pence believes conservatives and anti-abortion advocates should continue to pursue abortion bans at the national and state levels, calling the project of banning abortion "profoundly more important than short-term politics."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 34

Cassandra Snider
3d ago

So the Democrats, who had 50 years to codify roe vs. Wade, have finally stepped up to codify same sex marriage. Imagine if they had done that for abortion rights? And it seems that there were a lot of Republicans who agreed with codifying same sex marriage. People are so worried about their rights, they do not care if they walk all over other people. I'm glad they are codifying same sex marriage. People should have the right to be with who they love, within reason. But abortion laws need to be changed. While I don't like abortion, there needs to be rules in place. Like a reasonable gestational point where abortions are not allowed, unless there is a medical reason. And should Congress put them into law on a federal level, then their needs to be rules and it needs to be codified so that it is an actual constitutional right! What people keep calling a constitutional right was never codified. it was never in the constitution.

Reply(15)
4
Donna Patterson
3d ago

We can't trust them the way they tried to sneak Roe vs Wade. They are trying to contrl for everything we do and all our rights will be taken away!

Reply
3
Teresa Irvin
2d ago

Stay out of our personal lives. Y’all are Public Servants to help keep the country running smoothly and kept safe. As long as we’re law abiding citizens, leave what we do personally in our lives alone. You have no right! God is Judge!

Reply
3
Related
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Washington Examiner

Transgender kids will be allowed to compete against biological girls after court reverses ban

Transgender teen athletes will be able to compete against girls in Utah after a court stunningly reversed a previously implemented ban. The decision, which goes against the will of most Americans according to a new Washington Examiner-YouGov poll, was made just ahead of the school year resuming in the state. A ban was passed by Republicans earlier this year, however, the reversal now gives transgender athletes a path to competing against girls. A new commission will rule on a case-by-case basis whether or not a trans student is allowed to compete against biological girls.
UTAH STATE
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Same Sex Marriage#Birth Control#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Scotus#Rcp
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Trump said he wouldn't pick Pence as his VP again because he 'committed political suicide' by refusing to reject electoral college votes for Biden: book

Donald Trump said he wouldn't pick Mike Pence to be his VP again, according to an upcoming book. Trump said Pence "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process. Pence has previously stated that the vice president has no authority to overrule the results under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

617K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy