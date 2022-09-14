Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Police: South Hills man charged after luring kids into his home, locking them there
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A South Hills man is facing charges after police said he lured children into his house and locked them there. Police said this happened in broad daylight on Friday, and 11 News was told that people are concerned that the suspect is out on bail as he waits for his next day in court.
Ring doorbell video shows moment police responded to overnight shooting in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Munhall overnight. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue at approximately 2:17 a.m. Sunday. The homeowner shared Ring doorbell video with 11 News. She asked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man expected to survive gunshot wound in Munhall
A man is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday in Munhall, according to Allegheny County Police. County police said a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue was reported to 911 about 2:17 a.m. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to a leg....
Juvenile girl taken to hospital following altercation with another girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another girl this afternoon in Hazelwood.Police said they found the girl with multiple cuts near Glenwood Avenue just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. She's expected to be okay.Police said the other girl is expected to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court
A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Police find stolen gun, slew of drugs at Altoona motel
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen from Detroit that was staying at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona is sitting in jail on accusations that he was drug trafficking. Sheldon Brock, 19, was found in a room at the Rodeway Inn — a location that police said is known to be a “high drug trafficking […]
Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
Home nurse accused of forging checks from hospitalized man in Tyrone
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital. State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were […]
Man accused of breaking into Harmony coffee shop, stealing hundreds from donation jars
HARMONY, Pa. — The Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes shop in the small, quiet town of Harmony was broken into last week. The shop’s owner, Seth Murphy, shared surveillance video of a man eyeing up the place and then an hour later, hitting the business. Murphy showed us the...
Police: Woman starts fire at Jefferson County store, wanted to be arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing arson charges after police say she intentionally started a fire hoping to be taken to jail. Kennita Sones, 37, is accused of putting firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to Brookville […]
Homeless woman sets fire outside Pa. store: ‘I wanted a place to be’
A Pennsylvania woman is facing arson-related charges after she intentionally started a fire outside of a convenience store Wednesday morning, according to a story from WJAC. Police in Brookville, Jefferson County, told the news station that officers were dispatched to the Mike’s East Side convenience store and gas station just before 4 a.m. for a report of a small fire burning outside the store.
Man accused of threatening murder-suicide in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after state police were told he held a loaded gun to a woman’s chest and threatened to kill her and then himself. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 3 p.m., state police in Somerset were called to Jenner Township after a woman alleged she had been […]
abc57.com
South Bend Police looking to identify individual in burglary investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual seen in surveillance footage that's linked to a residential burglary investigation. The burglary took place earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. If you have...
Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
Mt. Pleasant man accused of another assault of nurse at jail
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Thursday for assaulting a nurse at the jail, the second incident in as many weeks that he is accused of an incident involving a nurse, according to court papers. Joe Paul Biller, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, is charged with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges for Punching Officer in Face
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City Police officer being punched in the face during a foot chase of the suspect. Marcus Butler, 37, is charged with level 6 felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts. According to court...
