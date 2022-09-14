ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man expected to survive gunshot wound in Munhall

A man is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday in Munhall, according to Allegheny County Police. County police said a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue was reported to 911 about 2:17 a.m. First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to a leg....
MUNHALL, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court

A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police find stolen gun, slew of drugs at Altoona motel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen from Detroit that was staying at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona is sitting in jail on accusations that he was drug trafficking. Sheldon Brock, 19, was found in a room at the Rodeway Inn — a location that police said is known to be a “high drug trafficking […]
ALTOONA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in child's overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone" have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Home nurse accused of forging checks from hospitalized man in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital. State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were […]
TYRONE, PA
PennLive.com

Homeless woman sets fire outside Pa. store: ‘I wanted a place to be’

A Pennsylvania woman is facing arson-related charges after she intentionally started a fire outside of a convenience store Wednesday morning, according to a story from WJAC. Police in Brookville, Jefferson County, told the news station that officers were dispatched to the Mike’s East Side convenience store and gas station just before 4 a.m. for a report of a small fire burning outside the store.
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges for Punching Officer in Face

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City Police officer being punched in the face during a foot chase of the suspect. Marcus Butler, 37, is charged with level 6 felony battery to a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts. According to court...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

