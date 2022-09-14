Erie accepting photo entries for 2023 city calendar

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Got a good photo that represents the City of Erie? Well, good news — the city of Erie is accepting photo submissions for its 2023 calendar.

The city announced that its photo contest opened on Sept. 14. Photographers can upload their high-resolution photos in PNG, JPEG or RAW format. The photos must be landscape format with 300 DPI (dots per inch). Photos that don’t match the requirements will not be considered.

Each photographer can submit as many of five photos in the contest.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

To submit photos, go online to https://linktr.ee/CityofEriePA. Photos also can be emailed to cityoferiepennsylvania@gmail.com for consideration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.