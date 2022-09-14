ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie accepting photo entries for 2023 city calendar

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZ792_0hv4fAG100

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Got a good photo that represents the City of Erie? Well, good news — the city of Erie is accepting photo submissions for its 2023 calendar.

The city announced that its photo contest opened on Sept. 14. Photographers can upload their high-resolution photos in PNG, JPEG or RAW format. The photos must be landscape format with 300 DPI (dots per inch). Photos that don’t match the requirements will not be considered.

Each photographer can submit as many of five photos in the contest.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

To submit photos, go online to https://linktr.ee/CityofEriePA. Photos also can be emailed to cityoferiepennsylvania@gmail.com for consideration.

