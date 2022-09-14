Fatten your NFL bankroll with this MLB parlay

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB regular season has less than a month to go, which means the postseason is getting closer and closer. And it's becoming more and more clear who's grabbing the month of September by the horns and who is simply just waiting for the season to end.

That's why you need to place this two-leg parlay right away. First, let's start with the Texas Rangers over the abysmal Oakland Athletics. Two of the three legs from Tuesday's SGP hit between the Rangers and A's, and even though the SGP didn't hit, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take Texas over Oakland again.

The A's are just brutal. Oakland has won just two of its last 12 games and is 7-11 against the Rangers following Tuesday's walk-off loss. It gets worse, though. JP Sears is starting on Wednesday and is coming off his worst career performance — six runs allowed on eight hits (three home runs) in just two innings.

Despite Texas' bad pitching staff, the Rangers can hit, especially the long ball. The Rangers hit three home runs in game two of their doubleheader on Monday against Miami and hit three more home runs in Tuesday's 8-7 walk-off win over Oakland. Impressive.

As for Oakland's offense, they've scored the second-fewest runs in baseball and have the worst record in the American League. Even though Texas isn't a playoff team, the A's are just so bad you have to bet against them.

For the second leg of our parlay, take the over of 5.5 runs between Baltimore and Washington. The over of 5.5 runs is offered via the "alternative total runs" option on most sportsbooks, and you should jump on it ASAP.

Tuesday's game between the O's and Nats featured seven total runs, and both scheduled starters — Tyler Wells for Baltimore and Patrick Corbin for Washington — aren't exactly pitching their best baseball. Wells made his first start in over a month last week and lasted just two innings. Meanwhile, Corbin is 6-18 on the year and has allowed the most runs and hits among qualified pitchers this season. There's a pretty good chance the combined total in this one is closer to eight or nine, but just to be safe, take the over of 5.5 to complete the parlay.

The parlay: Texas Rangers over Oakland Athletics AND Baltimore Orioles/Washington Nationals over 5.5 runs (+108 odds via DraftKings)

In the news ...

Aaron Judge hits homers 56, 57 — AL MVP favorite (-1450) Aaron Judge is now just five home runs away from breaking Roger Maris' New York Yankees single-season home run record after hitting not one, but two home runs in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Boston Red Sox. Judge hit a solo shot in the sixth and then another solo homer in the eighth. The over/under of 61.5 home runs for Judge is set at -450 for the over and +330 on FanDuel.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver fined, suspended — The NBA suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million following an investigation into the franchise. The NBA concluded Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies." The Suns are currently 5/1 favorites to win the Western Conference and 12/1 favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Aces one game away from WNBA title — The Las Vegas Aces took a 2-0 series lead and are just one win away from the franchise's first WNBA Championship after beating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, on Tuesday night. The moneyline for Thursday's Game 3 between Las Vegas and Connecticut is currently set at -110 for both teams.

Today's Bark Bets is written by Jared Shlensky