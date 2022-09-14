ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Fatten your NFL bankroll with this MLB parlay

By Jared Shlensky
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reuBO_0hv4eRyv00
Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB regular season has less than a month to go, which means the postseason is getting closer and closer. And it's becoming more and more clear who's grabbing the month of September by the horns and who is simply just waiting for the season to end.

That's why you need to place this two-leg parlay right away. First, let's start with the Texas Rangers over the abysmal Oakland Athletics. Two of the three legs from Tuesday's SGP hit between the Rangers and A's, and even though the SGP didn't hit, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take Texas over Oakland again.

The A's are just brutal. Oakland has won just two of its last 12 games and is 7-11 against the Rangers following Tuesday's walk-off loss. It gets worse, though. JP Sears is starting on Wednesday and is coming off his worst career performance — six runs allowed on eight hits (three home runs) in just two innings.

Despite Texas' bad pitching staff, the Rangers can hit, especially the long ball. The Rangers hit three home runs in game two of their doubleheader on Monday against Miami and hit three more home runs in Tuesday's 8-7 walk-off win over Oakland. Impressive.

As for Oakland's offense, they've scored the second-fewest runs in baseball and have the worst record in the American League. Even though Texas isn't a playoff team, the A's are just so bad you have to bet against them.

For the second leg of our parlay, take the over of 5.5 runs between Baltimore and Washington. The over of 5.5 runs is offered via the "alternative total runs" option on most sportsbooks, and you should jump on it ASAP.

Tuesday's game between the O's and Nats featured seven total runs, and both scheduled starters — Tyler Wells for Baltimore and Patrick Corbin for Washington — aren't exactly pitching their best baseball. Wells made his first start in over a month last week and lasted just two innings. Meanwhile, Corbin is 6-18 on the year and has allowed the most runs and hits among qualified pitchers this season. There's a pretty good chance the combined total in this one is closer to eight or nine, but just to be safe, take the over of 5.5 to complete the parlay.

The parlay: Texas Rangers over Oakland Athletics AND Baltimore Orioles/Washington Nationals over 5.5 runs (+108 odds via DraftKings)

In the news ...

Aaron Judge hits homers 56, 57 — AL MVP favorite (-1450) Aaron Judge is now just five home runs away from breaking Roger Maris' New York Yankees single-season home run record after hitting not one, but two home runs in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Boston Red Sox. Judge hit a solo shot in the sixth and then another solo homer in the eighth. The over/under of 61.5 home runs for Judge is set at -450 for the over and +330 on FanDuel.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver fined, suspendedThe NBA suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million following an investigation into the franchise. The NBA concluded Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies." The Suns are currently 5/1 favorites to win the Western Conference and 12/1 favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Aces one game away from WNBA title — The Las Vegas Aces took a 2-0 series lead and are just one win away from the franchise's first WNBA Championship after beating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, on Tuesday night. The moneyline for Thursday's Game 3 between Las Vegas and Connecticut is currently set at -110 for both teams.

Today's Bark Bets is written by Jared Shlensky

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Frustrated Tom Brady throws tablet on sidelines

The Saints have been a big Achilles heel for Brady and the Buccaneers the past two seasons, winning each of the past four regular season games between the two teams. That trend continued through the first part of Sunday's game as Brady completed just 11 of his first 19 passes and did not break the 100-yard barrier. The Buccaneers were also scoreless at halftime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

What do the Las Vegas Raiders need to fix?

With week two here, the Las Vegas Raiders will need to fix a lot after week one. The Raiders were overcome by the Las Angeles Chargers in week one, with Derek Carr throwing 22/37 with three interceptions and a QB rating of 69.1. Las Vegas’ offense, besides two touchdowns, was not good with the defense letting the Chargers roll over them. The Raiders have many issues that game and will need to improve for the season to be a success. Las Vegas will also need to fix the defense after giving up three touchdowns and 355 yards in their loss. Vegas will need to fix these week one errors, or this season will be a disaster and end in misery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle make history in comeback win

Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came together to make some history on Sunday, becoming the first pair of teammates in the Super Bowl era to each post 170+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in the same game. In only his second game with the Dolphins, Hill erupted for 190...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints

Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Michael Kay: If Yankees don't up Aaron Judge offer by at least $100M, he 'won't be here'

Aaron Judge may be on the verge of not only becoming the first New York Yankees player to capture the AL MVP award in 15 years, but breaking the franchise (and AL) single-season home run record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961 as well. Despite some bumps in the second half, the Yankees appear to be a good bet to capture their first AL East crown in three years (and only second the last decade), as they enter Wednesday with a six-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'

All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Shaq names Dennis Rodman as worst teammate he had in career

If you know anything about basketball beefs, you know that Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman have never really gotten along. Apparently, that mutual dislike extended into the one season the two suited up together -- and it was bad enough to stick out in O'Neal's mind as the worst teammate experience he had in nearly two decades playing in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Texas Rangers#Oakland Athletics#Sgp#The American League
Yardbarker

Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

41K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy