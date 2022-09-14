ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Serena Williams on potential unretirement: 'I think that Tom Brady started a really cool trend'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2G5j_0hv4dzlI00
Serena Williams tease fans about the idea of unretiring. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady of course, initially announced his retirement on Feb. 1 following his 22nd NFL season, only to announce his unretirement on March 13 . After a wild, drama-filled offseason, "TB12" helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."

It was announced on Aug. 9 meanwhile, that the 23-time Grand Slam victor was planning to retire following the U.S. Open. Williams fell in the third round of the tournament in early September and since then, has said "you never know" on multiple occasions regarding the possibility of coming back to the court.

The younger sister of fellow women's tennis legend Venus Williams will turn 41 in late September. Though she hasn't captured a singles Grand Slam title since 2017, her run in New York earlier this month shows that she can still compete with the best of them.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'

All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Michael Kay: If Yankees don't up Aaron Judge offer by at least $100M, he 'won't be here'

Aaron Judge may be on the verge of not only becoming the first New York Yankees player to capture the AL MVP award in 15 years, but breaking the franchise (and AL) single-season home run record of 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961 as well. Despite some bumps in the second half, the Yankees appear to be a good bet to capture their first AL East crown in three years (and only second the last decade), as they enter Wednesday with a six-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Buccaneers#Grand Slam
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
Yardbarker

Shaq names Dennis Rodman as worst teammate he had in career

If you know anything about basketball beefs, you know that Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman have never really gotten along. Apparently, that mutual dislike extended into the one season the two suited up together -- and it was bad enough to stick out in O'Neal's mind as the worst teammate experience he had in nearly two decades playing in the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Thinks Kevin Durant Being Traded During The Trade Deadline Is Highly Improbable

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster of an offseason. With their superstar Kevin Durant demanding a trade, it seemed like the Nets era was coming to a screeching halt. But the Nets remained adamant about getting the best deal for KD, and given their astronomical demands, it was unsurprising to see that no teams agreed to a trade for Durant this offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

41K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy