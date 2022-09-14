Serena Williams on potential unretirement: 'I think that Tom Brady started a really cool trend'

Serena Williams tease fans about the idea of unretiring. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady of course, initially announced his retirement on Feb. 1 following his 22nd NFL season, only to announce his unretirement on March 13 . After a wild, drama-filled offseason, "TB12" helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."

It was announced on Aug. 9 meanwhile, that the 23-time Grand Slam victor was planning to retire following the U.S. Open. Williams fell in the third round of the tournament in early September and since then, has said "you never know" on multiple occasions regarding the possibility of coming back to the court.

The younger sister of fellow women's tennis legend Venus Williams will turn 41 in late September. Though she hasn't captured a singles Grand Slam title since 2017, her run in New York earlier this month shows that she can still compete with the best of them.