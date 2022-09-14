ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Missing teen in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
City
North East, PA
Waynesboro, PA
Crime & Safety
Franklin County, PA
Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies

YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waynesboro Police
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: Suspect arrested in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
TANEYTOWN, MD
FOX43.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

Overnight fire in York County leaves 4 displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police

Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
YORK, PA
wfmd.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting

Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy