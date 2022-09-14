Read full article on original website
Missing teen in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1 p.m. at Karns Foods on South Union Street, police said. Gray was last seen wearing a red...
local21news.com
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
abc27.com
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
abc27.com
York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies
YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
local21news.com
Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: Suspect arrested in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run
TANEYTOWN, Md. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
FOX43.com
Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
abc27.com
Carlisle man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in deadly 2020 crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County Judge has sentenced a Carlisle man to serve a minimum sentence of one year after he crashed into an oncoming vehicle that killed the passenger in that vehicle back in August of 2020. According to a release from the Cumberland County...
Man sentenced for involuntary death of Air Force paramedic in Cumberland County
A Carlisle man who went through a traffic light into an intersection, killing a United States Air Force paramedic, has been sentenced to 1-2 years for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, according to police. John Patrick Mumper, 49, will serve his sentence in Cumberland County Prison and will also serve...
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe: police
A 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Franklin County home has been found safe, police said. Waynesboro police said Thursday that Natalia Baumgardner was located. No additional details were released. Baumgardner’s guardian had last seen her Monday on Grandview Avenue.
‘Medical event’ likely caused York County crash: coroner
Saturday evening’s crash on Hanover Road in Jackson Township appears to have happened after the driver, who was found deceased, “likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving,” according to a report from the York County Coroner’s office. The man, who has not...
Overnight fire in York County leaves 4 displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
WGAL
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in Swatara Township road rage shooting
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released two pictures of a suspect vehicle connected to a road rage shooting that happened in Dauphin County. Video above: See the surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle. Police said on Friday, Aug. 26, around 10:24 a.m., the occupants of a gray, four-door...
Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo. Officials say a concerned citizen sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.
12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police
Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
wfmd.com
Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting
Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
FOX 43
