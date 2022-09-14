Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS APPROVES BIDS FOR SEVERAL PROJECTS
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered bids to replace Sterling Dump Truck number 219. The current model is a 2000 Sterling L9511 with 127,400 miles and 9,807 engine hours. The bids were opened on August 24, and a total of five bids were received. Underground Facilities director Grant Piper recommended the board accept the bid from Premier Truck Group of Kansas City for the cost of $115,302.
abc17news.com
‘A wake-up call’: Recent fentanyl overdoses of students cause for concern in Oak Grove, Missouri
OAK GROVE, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — It’s been a terrifying few days at a small-town high school in Missouri. Just this week, there have been three overdoses at Oak Grove High School. “Definitely a wake-up call,” superintendent Mindy Hampton said. A wake-up call in a place Hampton...
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF CLAYCOMB ROAD BRIDGE
The Pettis County Commission, Missouri Department of Transportation Senior Construction Inspector Brian Lavender, Brenneke Construction, and Anderson Engineering, Inc. conducted a final inspection for Bridge No. 4510021 BRO B080 (039) on Claycomb Road on Friday, September 16. After the completion of the bridge inspection, it was determined that the project was substantially finalized and the road was ordered opened to traffic, effective immediately.
Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrew B. Moss, 22, of Hallsville died early Monday morning when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. Moss passed away when he got out of his vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. along South River Road, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. Kayla Moss, Andrew's little sister, recalls the moment The post Family of 22-year-old Andrew Moss speaks out about their loss appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
kmmo.com
SLATER WOMAN INJURED IN CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A 21-year-old Slater woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on September 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Allyson Freeman traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and then struck a trailer. Freeman...
kmmo.com
PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway
Around 8:50 p.m. officers were called in regard to a shooting on 40 Hwy that injured four people
kmmo.com
THREE MEN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Three Johnson County men were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on September 16. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Michael L. Gunter Finwick of Leeton, traveled across the center lIne striking a vehicle driven by 20 year-old Keenan Buell of Warrensburg in a head-on collision.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT
A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
kchi.com
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY JUVENILE ON BICYCLE INJURED AFTER ACCIDENT WITH VEHICLE
A juvenile from Keytesville was struck by a vehicle and moderately injured in Chariton County on September 15. According to the Missouri State Highway patrol, a juvenile on a bicycle was struck in the rear by a pick-up truck. The juvenile was transported by MU One to University Hospital with...
kttn.com
Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th. The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday evening, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Highland Street in La Monte on a warrant check. Deputies made contact with Charles Edward "Eddie" O'Dell, 65, who had an active Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges from 2019 of Animal At Large. O'Dell was placed under arrest for his warrant and transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a $150 cash or surety bond.
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
KOMU
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
