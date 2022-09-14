ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Look: Loose goat 'terrorizes' Arizona residents, pees on deputy

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Arizona sheriff's office said a loose goat "terrorized" a community for hours before being apprehended -- and promptly urinating on a deputy.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Instagram

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a Twitter post that the goat, which they dubbed Billy, "terrorized some residents of Tonopah" for hours by causing damage to a garage door and an electrical cord before chasing a resident around a car.

"Deputies from District 2 were able to take Billy into custody, at which point he assaulted one of our deputies by urinating on them," the post said.

Billy was put into "special handcuffs" and turned over to Livestock Control.

"Billy was charged with trespassing, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct," the Twitter post joked.

RJonesey
4d ago

we had a billy in my youth,part mtn goat,full curl horns,big boy.got loose in downtown millwaukie oregon. thrashed 4 cop uniforms,1 cop car,and ran thru a Safeway store,sampling goods as he went.

