wjol.com
Westbound I-80 Seeing Delays through Joliet
Today marks the second Friday of construction on I-80. It’s a single lane through Joliet going westbound. Traffic already back up westbound I-80 from Cherry Hill Road and expected to get worse as the morning progresses. Use an alternate route. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge...
positivelynaperville.com
Things to do this weekend / Sept. 16-18, 2022
Friday – Sept. 16. Downtown Naperville / Regular Business Hours Vary / Downtown businesses welcome visitors to explore all that’s new! Enjoy discovering special summer savings and all the new fall arrivals in between meals at more than 40 eateries. downtownnaperville.com. Road closures in downtown Naperville to improve...
kanecountyconnects.com
Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities
The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
wjol.com
Joliet Store Along Route 30 To Close
FILE - (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales. The six stores closing in Illinois include Joliet, Carbondale, Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, and Bourbonnais.
Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating
A major crime task force is investigating after a man's body was found on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline, police said.
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland trustee back on call after horrific accident
Orland Park Trustee Joni Radaszewski phoned it in on Sept. 6. And the rest of her teammates on the board couldn’t be happier. Radaszewski was seriously injured during an accident in Homer Glen on June 21 which killed her parents, Adrian Spaargaren and Kathleen Repsis, who were passengers in the car.
Man dragged from car, robbed, and beaten in Wilmette
A man was dragged from his car early Friday morning, beaten and robbed in Wilmette. Police say at least six cars were also burglarized nearby.
WSPY NEWS
Traffic delays expected in Oswego Saturday
The Oswego Police Department is advising drivers to be ready for some congestion and delay in downtown Oswego due to the Brew at the Bridge event happening from noon and eight Saturday. Delays are mostly expected on Route 34 and surrounding downtown streets. Anyone not attending the event might want to consider taking a different route on Saturday.
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim's vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The 23-year-old was struck, and the driver of his vehicle rushed him to Northwestern Medicine Center Graslake where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Grayslake Police responded to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim and have requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled, authorities said. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Grayslake Police at 847-223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or online.
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
walls102.com
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
classichits106.com
Horse killed after being struck by car in rural Ottawa
OTTAWA – A Zion resident was injured after a car vs horse crash in rural Ottawa Friday evening. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say the 35-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries after the collision in the 1300 block of IL Rt. 71 around 8:15 PM. An 85-year-old Ottawa man was charged with violating the Illinois Domestic Animals Running At Large Act and the horse was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.
blockclubchicago.org
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
wjol.com
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park board calls SAFE-T Act ‘massive threat’ to residents
It’s called the Safe-T Act. And, to hear the members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees talk about it, there is nothing very safe about it and it’s something they feel that people in this state should be very worried about, come New Year’s Day 2023.
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically injured in car crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. Police say an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in the 5100 block of South State Street around 2 a.m. The...
