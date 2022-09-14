The woman arrested by the FBI in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital was released on conditions after a detention hearing on Friday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the woman as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, who is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat, in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30. Investigators says she has admitted to it, expressing disapproval of the hospital several times during her interview with federal agents.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO