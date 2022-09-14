Read full article on original website
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Cat Rescued From Drain in Roxbury
A cat that was trapped in a drain in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood was rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston and now they are looking to reunite the animal with its owner. The cat was found in a drain outside an apartment on Cleaves Street in Roxbury on Thursday....
2 Teens Killed in Attleboro Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Police told WJAR-TV that they responded to South Avenue at West Street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported car crash into a tree. The occupants, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were killed. Their names have...
No Arrests After Protesters, Counter-Protesters Gather Outside Boston Children's Hospital
A handful of protesters showed up outside Boston Children's Hospital on Sunday as the hospital continues to be targeted by far-right activists over its treatment of young transgender people. Carrying signs that said "children cannot consent to puberty blockers" and "children are never born in the wrong body," the anti-trans...
Woman Charged With Hoax Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Released
The woman arrested by the FBI in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital was released on conditions after a detention hearing on Friday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the woman as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, who is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat, in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30. Investigators says she has admitted to it, expressing disapproval of the hospital several times during her interview with federal agents.
Seal Spotted Hanging Out in Beverly's Shoe Pond
An unexpected visitor is delighting passersby at a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts. Once word started spreading of a seal swimming in Shoe Pond, people went out of their way to catch a glimpse of the unlikely sight. Jeannine Nash is one of many who has had the joy of watching...
Woman Hit and Killed by Box Truck in Rockport
A woman was hit and killed by a box truck in Rockport, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, according to Rockport police. Police said the woman was hit on Railroad Avenue just before 3 p.m. The truck driver and two passersby were trying to help when police arrived. The victim was airlifted...
Worker Injured in Dorchester Porch Collapse
A man was hospitalized Sunday after he fell from the second floor of a triple decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The Boston Fire Department responded to 384 Park Street for a technical rescue after a rear porch collapsed. Crews were able to safely extricate the worker from the rubble, and...
Sailor From Mass. Who Died at Pearl Harbor to Be Buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes more than 80 years after the attack that drew the U.S....
Shrewsbury Woman Killed in Crash Involving School Bus
A 49-year-old woman is dead after her car was involved in a serious crash Thursday with a school bus in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, police announced. Shrewsbury first responders were called around 10:55 a.m. to South Quinsigamond Avenue at May Street where a school bus and passenger vehicle had crashed. There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, Shrewsbury police said, adding that the bus driver and an aide who was onboard were injured.
Major Street Flooding in Boston's Chinatown Area Due to Massive Water Main Break
A water main break caused considerable street flooding and wreaked havoc for commuters Friday morning in the Chinatown area of Boston. The water main break happened in the area of Kneeland Street and Washington Street, not far from the Chinatown T stop and Tufts Medical Center. The issue began around 5:30 a.m. Friday, and water was flowing down the streets there for hours on end.
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
Orange Line Work 96% Done, MBTA Says
The end of the Orange Line shutdown is almost here, and on Friday, the MBTA said the work was 96% complete. In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.
Back-to-School COVID Vaccine Clinic Held in Boston
Families lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccines at White Stadium in Boston on Saturday as children begin school for the year. Teachers and children ages 6 months and older who received the vaccine also walked away with a $75 gift card. The event, part of the Boston Public Health...
Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
Longtime South End Music Spot Makes Long-Awaited Reopening
Long after many shops, restaurants and office reopened months after the start of the pandemic, Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club stayed closed. But Frank Poindexter, the third generation of his family to own and operate the venerable South End music spot, says he always intended on reopening — even if many regulars and musicians feared the moment wouldn’t come.
Teacher Vacancies Up in Boston This Year; Union Points to Burnout, New Positions
As students in Boston settle in to the new school year, the city's school district is still working to hire teachers to fill stubborn vacancies, an issue plaguing education officials nationwide. There were over 220 teacher vacancies districtwide as of the last week in August of this year, according to...
Hot Chix Boston Opens in Cambridge's Inman Square
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last year, it was reported that the team behind a pop-up spot featuring fried chicken sandwiches would be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Cambridge. Now we have learned that the place has debuted. Based on a tweet from @TroySch1, Hot Chix Boston...
Winner of ‘Beat Bobby Flay' Mixes Up Some Winning Tailgating Snacks
He's taken down the best of the best. Yes, Chef Lambert Givens of Hunters Kitchen and Bar in South Boston went on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay and actually took down the man, the myth, and the typically unbeatable legend, Bobby Flay himself. Chef Givens and Hunters are known for...
