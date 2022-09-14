ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Southern Minnesota News

5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
MURRAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE: CAR REMOVED FROM LAKE SARAH

On Monday August 29th the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local fisherman of a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah. On Tuesday August 30th, Murray County Deputies responded to the location provided by the fisherman. Murray County Deputies used a tow-able side scan sonar unit and confirmed the fisherman’s report of a vehicle in the Lake. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Dept. Dive team to respond and inspect the vehicle. Later in the evening, the dive team arrived on scene. Divers went down and searched the vehicle to ensure the vehicle was un-occupied, check for signs of criminal activity, and retrieve identifiable information from the vehicle. The divers did not locate any signs of the vehicle being occupied or any signs of criminal activity, and retrieved a license plate from the vehicle. Murray County Deputies tied a buoy off to the vehicle to mark the location.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
Suspects chased through corn and bean fields by Osceola County Deputies

SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Huskies host home meet Tuesday afternoon at the Jackson Golf Club

The Jackson County Central cross country team will host its lone home meet of the season Tuesday at the Jackson Golf Club. The when and where are a change from the norm, as the meet had typically taken place on a Thursday afternoon at the Loon Lake Golf Course. The...
JACKSON, MN
Trio of Arrests in Emmet County Last Weekend

Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A truck driver is dead after his semi crashed into a guard rail. The Minnesota State Patrol says it was a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3. It collided with a guard rail and started on fire.
TWIN LAKES, MN
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Elysian woman killed in UTV crash near Mapleton

An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night and a man faces criminal charges in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 p.m. to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of Co Rd 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under a UTV.
MAPLETON, MN
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Driver killed in Interstate-35 semi crash and fire has been identified

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border. It happened near mile marker 3 on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2017 semi tractor trailer north when the semi hit the guard rail and then caught fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MADISON LAKE, MN
Estherville woman cited for cannabidiol

LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Estherville woman was cited about 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of Betsy Joanna Hernandez stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Ledyard Man Charged with Domestic Assault

–A Ledyard man is facing charges of Domestic Assault following an alleged incident earlier this month. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 39-year-old Philip Kevin Pytleski Tuesday at a residence in the rural Ledyard area, just before 8 PM. Online court records show a criminal complaint was filed on Sunday, and an arrest warrant for Pytleski was issued on Tuesday, in connection with an alleged incident from September 7th.
LEDYARD, IA
Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational

The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
JACKSON, MN
Huskies rally past Bucs

The Jackson County Central football team rallied from a 26-6 second-quarter deficit to beat Blue Earth Area 34-26 in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked teams. Gabriel Wolff ran for a 38-yard touchdown to start the comeback, then Roman Voss caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brenan Runge with two seconds left in the first half to cut the BEA lead to 26-20.
JACKSON, MN

