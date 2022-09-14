Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies host home meet Tuesday afternoon at the Jackson Golf Club
The Jackson County Central cross country team will host its lone home meet of the season Tuesday at the Jackson Golf Club. The when and where are a change from the norm, as the meet had typically taken place on a Thursday afternoon at the Loon Lake Golf Course. The...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational
The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies rally past Bucs
The Jackson County Central football team rallied from a 26-6 second-quarter deficit to beat Blue Earth Area 34-26 in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked teams. Gabriel Wolff ran for a 38-yard touchdown to start the comeback, then Roman Voss caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brenan Runge with two seconds left in the first half to cut the BEA lead to 26-20.
