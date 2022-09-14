Read full article on original website
Biden warns China and Russia, hedges on seeking reelection
President Joe Biden issued forceful warnings to China and Russia on Sunday and expressed optimism over the US economic rebound, but surprised many by hedging on whether he'll seek reelection. - 'Consequential' nuclear response - In another tough message to the United States' biggest economic and geopolitical rival, Biden said he had warned President Xi Jinping not to support Russia militarily in its invasion of Ukraine.
Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar
LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oil fell by more than 1% on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline.
