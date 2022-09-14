Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies host home meet Tuesday afternoon at the Jackson Golf Club
The Jackson County Central cross country team will host its lone home meet of the season Tuesday at the Jackson Golf Club. The when and where are a change from the norm, as the meet had typically taken place on a Thursday afternoon at the Loon Lake Golf Course. The...
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
Sheldon Child Injured When Struck By SUV
Sheldon, Iowa — A 6-year-old Sheldon boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an SUV in Sheldon. According to Sheldon, Police, the mishap occurred when the child attempted to cross the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 3:20 Tuesday afternoon (September 13th). Authorities say the child was struck by a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by 24-year-old Cory Frohwein of Sheldon.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
MAPLETON HOG BARN FIRE
Four agencies responded to a fire at a hog barn near Mapleton Monday evening. There were no animals in the 60-by-300-foot barn but two maintenance workers were inside when methane gas from the manure pit underneath the barn ignited. Mapleton Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:55 pm. The Good Thunder Fire Department, Mapleton police and the Blue Earth County Air Truck all responded to the scene. One person suffered a minor injury. There is no damage estimate at this time.
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man kicked in pregnant woman’s door, punched, choked, threatened her
A Winnebago man is accused of kicking in a pregnant woman’s door, assaulting her, and threatening her. Donald Terrience Thomas III, 33, was charged Thursday with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary, domestic assault, and threats of violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Mankato police responded Tuesday...
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Driver killed in Interstate-35 semi crash and fire has been identified
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border. It happened near mile marker 3 on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2017 semi tractor trailer north when the semi hit the guard rail and then caught fire.
Elysian woman killed in UTV crash near Mapleton
An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night and a man faces criminal charges in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 p.m. to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of Co Rd 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under a UTV.
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational
The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
Ledyard Man Charged with Domestic Assault
–A Ledyard man is facing charges of Domestic Assault following an alleged incident earlier this month. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 39-year-old Philip Kevin Pytleski Tuesday at a residence in the rural Ledyard area, just before 8 PM. Online court records show a criminal complaint was filed on Sunday, and an arrest warrant for Pytleski was issued on Tuesday, in connection with an alleged incident from September 7th.
Estherville woman cited for cannabidiol
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Estherville woman was cited about 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of Betsy Joanna Hernandez stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet...
Jackson County Pilot
Another battle of unbeatens as Huskies host BEA in home opener
The Jackson County Central football team will have its third straight tough test to open the season when the Huskies take on Blue Earth Area Friday at Swearingen Field. The Huskies and Bucs are both 2-0, meaning the Huskies are yet to face a team with a loss so far in the young season.
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies rally past Bucs
The Jackson County Central football team rallied from a 26-6 second-quarter deficit to beat Blue Earth Area 34-26 in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked teams. Gabriel Wolff ran for a 38-yard touchdown to start the comeback, then Roman Voss caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brenan Runge with two seconds left in the first half to cut the BEA lead to 26-20.
