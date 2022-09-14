Four agencies responded to a fire at a hog barn near Mapleton Monday evening. There were no animals in the 60-by-300-foot barn but two maintenance workers were inside when methane gas from the manure pit underneath the barn ignited. Mapleton Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:55 pm. The Good Thunder Fire Department, Mapleton police and the Blue Earth County Air Truck all responded to the scene. One person suffered a minor injury. There is no damage estimate at this time.

