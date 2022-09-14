Read full article on original website
Faribault County Register
‘Meat’ the Walters
Sometimes, things just work out for people when they are not really expecting it. It certainly did for Zac and Kate Walters. The young couple had been trying to find some land in the Amboy area to purchase so they could open a new butcher shop business. “It was taking...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational
The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
Jackson County Pilot
Another battle of unbeatens as Huskies host BEA in home opener
The Jackson County Central football team will have its third straight tough test to open the season when the Huskies take on Blue Earth Area Friday at Swearingen Field. The Huskies and Bucs are both 2-0, meaning the Huskies are yet to face a team with a loss so far in the young season.
more1049.com
myaustinminnesota.com
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies rally past Bucs
The Jackson County Central football team rallied from a 26-6 second-quarter deficit to beat Blue Earth Area 34-26 in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked teams. Gabriel Wolff ran for a 38-yard touchdown to start the comeback, then Roman Voss caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brenan Runge with two seconds left in the first half to cut the BEA lead to 26-20.
kiwaradio.com
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
kiwaradio.com
Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon
Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
KIMT
Driver killed in Interstate-35 semi crash and fire has been identified
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near the Iowa/Minnesota border. It happened near mile marker 3 on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County just before 3 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2017 semi tractor trailer north when the semi hit the guard rail and then caught fire.
Sheriff reports use of drones leads to arrests in Osceola County
Two people were arrested after officers deployed K9s and a drone to locate individuals in Siouxland fields.
algonaradio.com
Ledyard Man Charged with Domestic Assault
–A Ledyard man is facing charges of Domestic Assault following an alleged incident earlier this month. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 39-year-old Philip Kevin Pytleski Tuesday at a residence in the rural Ledyard area, just before 8 PM. Online court records show a criminal complaint was filed on Sunday, and an arrest warrant for Pytleski was issued on Tuesday, in connection with an alleged incident from September 7th.
