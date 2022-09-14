Read full article on original website
Draymond Green reveals why Warriors players thought Steve Kerr was 'out of his mind' when he took over in 2014
After two straight playoff appearances and a 51-win season, the Warriors firing Mark Jackson in the summer of 2014 was, for some, a surprising move. As has been well chronicled in the time since, Jackson's dismissal was about more than basketball. But beneath the veil of a perennial punchline franchise ascending into the realm of respectability, there were basketball concerns as well.
Draymond Green says his flagrant foul on LeBron James cost Warriors 2016 title, explains why he'd do it again
Sports are full of what-ifs. They're what make every game, every quarter, every moment so entertaining as the grasp of a championship trophy inches closer and closer. Just the other day, the newest Cleveland Cavalier, Donavan Mitchell, was explaining on The Woj Pod how an eight-second violation he committed in the first game of the first round of the 2020 playoffs in the bubble might have precipitated the breakup and impending rebuild of the entire Utah Jazz franchise.
Dodgers' Joey Gallo: Heads to bench Sunday
Gallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Gallo will take a seat after he started in each of the past six games while going 2-for-20 at the dish. Five of those starts came while Gavin Lux was absent from the lineup due to a back injury, but with Lux returning to action Saturday, Gallo could see his opportunities to play take a hit moving forward.
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Absent from Friday's lineup
Grissom isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia. Grissom served as an everyday player for Atlanta over the last month but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. The 21-year-old will likely see decreased playing time down the stretch after Ozzie Albies (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Underwhelming performance in win
Wilson completed 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding two rushes for three yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans. Coming off a loss to his former team in Week 1, many expected Wilson and the Broncos to have a huge resurgence against the Texans on Sunday. Unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards, as the offense is still trying to find its footing under the tutelage of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson focused on Courtland Sutton throughout the contest, targeting the wideout a team-high 11 times. Jerry Jeudy exited the game with a rib injury, complicating matters for the veteran signal-caller with KJ Hamler (knee/hip) already sidelined. Wilson's lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter to give Denver the lead. The 33-year-old's struggles through the first two weeks are certainly concerning for fantasy purposes, but the Denver offense is too talented for matters not to improve substantially moving forward. Wilson will have the chance to get cooking against a familiar foe when the Broncos host the 49ers in Week 3.
