One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Creating Crumble Bars with the Last of Your Summer Fruit
The best way to use up the last of the summer fruits is to make crumble bars! There are so many ways to make them and create them, and the best part is they’re super versatile. This means you can mix up the variety of flavors depending on what you have on hand! If you’ve got peaches, berries, nectarines, or even raspberries, you can make some crumble bars!
One Green Planet
Chocolate Chāi Mousse with Berries
This creamy mousse is subtly spiced with chāi flavors. The ground tea leaves give it a slightly astringent and bitter taste that contrasts well with sweet berries. This is best when fresh berries are at their summertime peak. The creaminess comes from silken tofu, available in vacuum-packed containers in the Asian or dairy aisles of many supermarkets. Not only is this dessert delicious, but it’s also nutritious! Dark chocolate and berries are rich in antioxidants. Berries have anti-cancer properties, and dark chocolate plays a role in heart health, too.
One Green Planet
Rescued Cow and Goose Share a Precious Friendship That Will Make Your Day [Video]
When you think of the term “opposites attract,” we are pretty sure a cow and a goose are not the pair that comes to mind! However, Hof Butenland farm sanctuary has documented the blossoming romance between its two adorable residents. According to the video caption, ever since the...
One Green Planet
Amazing Woman Rescues and Cares for Abandoned Newborn Mouse [Video]
Remi, an abandoned newborn mouse, was discovered in a hallway by Miranda Conway, who brought him to safety. When Miranda first found the mouse, he was tiny and must have been left there by his mother. She contacted many animal cares and rehabilitation centers, but unfortunately, none of them accepted mice. Thus, Miranda took matters into her own hands and decided to take him home and nurture him the best she could. She could tell that he was a fighter and wanted to live!
One Green Planet
Malvaceae Family: Edible and Medicinal Plants in the Mallow Family
Plants in the mallow, or Malvaceae, family are numerous and beautiful, and some of them are downright delicious! Plants from this family often have very similar showy flowers reminiscent of the classic hibiscus flower associated with the tropics. This family is home to many ornamental, edible, and medicinals. Some it...
One Green Planet
Bear Wanders into California 7-Eleven to Grab Some Snacks and Candy Bars
A bear walked into a 7-Eleven in California and made several trips in and out while carrying out snacks and candy bars. The cashier was working on the night shift at the 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California when he saw the door open but did not see anyone come in. SWNS reported that when he looked down, he saw a brown bear chewing on packaged snacks.
