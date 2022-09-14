Remi, an abandoned newborn mouse, was discovered in a hallway by Miranda Conway, who brought him to safety. When Miranda first found the mouse, he was tiny and must have been left there by his mother. She contacted many animal cares and rehabilitation centers, but unfortunately, none of them accepted mice. Thus, Miranda took matters into her own hands and decided to take him home and nurture him the best she could. She could tell that he was a fighter and wanted to live!

