Johnson City, NY

Man charged with rape in Johnson City

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On September 10th, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a location within the Village after receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred at that address.

According to police, Antonio N. Bethune, 26 of Syracuse, was found with a 23-year-old female victim.

Detectives were reportedly able to collect enough evidence related to the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony.

Bethune was taken to central arraignment and arraigned before Judge Steven Tillotson. He was released without bail.

