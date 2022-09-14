Man charged with rape in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On September 10th, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a location within the Village after receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred at that address.

According to police, Antonio N. Bethune, 26 of Syracuse, was found with a 23-year-old female victim.

Detectives were reportedly able to collect enough evidence related to the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony.

Bethune was taken to central arraignment and arraigned before Judge Steven Tillotson. He was released without bail.

