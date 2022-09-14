Man charged with rape in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On September 10th, the Johnson City Police Department responded to a location within the Village after receiving a report that a sexual assault had occurred at that address.
According to police, Antonio N. Bethune, 26 of Syracuse, was found with a 23-year-old female victim.
Detectives were reportedly able to collect enough evidence related to the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony.
Bethune was taken to central arraignment and arraigned before Judge Steven Tillotson. He was released without bail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 3