Animal rescue tries to capture cow that escaped from Manorville farm
Strong Island Animal Rescue says “Vienna” escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road three weeks ago and has been on the loose ever since.
Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks
The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
Missing NY cat returns home, rings owner’s doorbell: ‘We all gasped’
A lost cat in New York found her way home after several days and rang her owner’s doorbell, leading to a heartwarming reunion recorded on video.
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
Child dies in Queens house fire; 2 adults injured: NYPD
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Queens on Saturday, police said. The FDNY responded to the fire on the third floor of a three-story building on 130th Street near 23rd Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. The girl suffered from smoke inhalation and […]
Sloth Encounters temporarily shut down following multiple citations for violations
The owner will have another chance to make his case in court on a hearing set for Oct. 6.
northforker.com
The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms
Mattituck Mushrooms is an almost magical place with mushroom growth aided by its natural surroundings. (Credit: David Benthal) There’s something mysterious about mushrooms. They’re oddly colored, asymmetrical and yet somehow intentionally shaped little curiosities that can also taste rather delicious. There’s also an undisputable beauty to them. Perhaps...
Long Islanders with ties to Puerto Rico watchful of island as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall
Long Islanders with a direct connection to the Caribbean island also began efforts to collect relief supplies.
Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
Brooklyn mother who drowned children in Coney Island is arraigned
The troubled Brooklyn woman accused of drowning her three children in the ocean off Coney Island was arraigned on murder charges Friday. A judge ordered Erin Merdy, 30, held without bail during the brief arraignment at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she’d been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. Merdy allegedly drowned her children, 7-year-old Zachary, 4-year-old Liliana and 3-month-old Oliver ...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Free Animal Adoptions Throughout September At Town Animal Shelter
The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees throughout the month of September. “I invite and encourage residents looking for a new pet, to check in with the town’s Animal Shelter during the month of September, as general adoption fees will be waived,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “Our shelter staff has a wonderful reputation for providing great care to the pets housed there, and has a long history of uniting those looking for a fur-ever companion.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Remembering twenty-four local victims of Sept. 11 in Oyster Bay
Patricia Ruggiere Scavuzzo wiping away a few stay tears smiled as she shared memories of her son Bart J. Ruggiere. A victim of Sept. 11, 2001, he was being remembered with 23 other victims from the hamlet at a memorial ceremony in Theodore Roosevelt Park. It was raining on Sunday, so the ceremony, which is usually held at the nearby memorial on West End Avenue, was moved indoors at Atlantic Steamer Company’s marine facility.
midislandtimes.com
DogFest coming to town park Sept. 24
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Town will host DogFest Long Island on Saturday, September 24th to benefit Canine Companions. The event, being held at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “September is National Service Dog Month, and what better way...
fox5ny.com
Deadly fire in Queens
NEW YORK - A 52-year-old man died in a fire in Queens late Thursday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caffrey Ave. in Far Rockaway. When the FDNY got to the house they put out the fire and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Nassau County University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Police Searching For Duo Who Allegedly Stole Item From Garage Of Plainview Home
Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly entered the garage of a home and made off with an electric Segway scooter worth $900. The burglary took place in Plainview around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 on Lillian Lane. According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men...
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Missing Queens boy, 12, found after disappearing with backpack
Breaking update: The boy has been found and reunited with family, police said on Friday. Original story: FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside his Far Rockaway home on Beach 29th Street wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and carrying a navy […]
Woman stealing food and beer from LI 7-Eleven punches cop
A 51-year-old woman allegedly punched a police officer after drinking stolen beer and food and refused to leave a Long Island 7-Eleven on Wednesday.
NBC New York
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
