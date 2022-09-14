Read full article on original website
How to Grow Sweet Potatoes
For gardeners who are looking to grow their own food, sweet potatoes can be a satisfying crop. They look pretty in the garden bed and, if stored correctly, can keep for up to a year. Because there’s an abundance of delicious sweet potato recipes, from traditional baked dishes to sweet potato fries, having sweet potatoes on hand can bring variety and color to the dinner table.
Malvaceae Family: Edible and Medicinal Plants in the Mallow Family
Plants in the mallow, or Malvaceae, family are numerous and beautiful, and some of them are downright delicious! Plants from this family often have very similar showy flowers reminiscent of the classic hibiscus flower associated with the tropics. This family is home to many ornamental, edible, and medicinals. Some it...
Weekly Spotlight: Creating Crumble Bars with the Last of Your Summer Fruit
The best way to use up the last of the summer fruits is to make crumble bars! There are so many ways to make them and create them, and the best part is they’re super versatile. This means you can mix up the variety of flavors depending on what you have on hand! If you’ve got peaches, berries, nectarines, or even raspberries, you can make some crumble bars!
25 High-Protein Sheet-Pan Dinners That’ll Save You a Sink Full of Dishes
When it's possible to make an entire dinner with one pan in less than an hour and with minimal clean-up, you've got us hooked at hello. That's why we love sheet pan dinners: They're quick, easy and don't require an hour of washing dishes after dinner. And in most cases, they're really nutritious, too.
Zucchini Fritters
By the end of summer, we're looking for any and all ways to use up our summer zucchini, from Baked Zucchini Fries to Zucchini Bread. Enter these crispy Zucchini Fritters, which are packed with fresh zucchini flavor while delivering a mouthwatering crunch—and paired with our flavor-packed dipping sauce, you won't want to share a bite. Here's everything you need to know about making and serving Zucchini Fritters.
How to Pan-Fry and Roast Pumpkin Seeds, and 6 Tasty Recipes to Try
Here's how to make fried pumpkin seeds and the best way to roast pumpkin seeds. Once you've cooked pepitas, use them in a variety of delicious recipes.
Quick and Easy Italian Bread Salad: Recipes Worth Making
Juicy fresh summer tomatoes are the stars of this classic Italian bread salad. It’s like bruschetta deconstructed! Crispy bread cubes and fresh basil round out this recipe with an appealing flourish. This salad recipe takes 5 minute to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above...
This Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup Recipe For Slow Cooker Is Perfect For Back To School Season
Back-to-school season is filled with so much excitement. But our calendars also suddenly spiral into a never-ending list of soccer practices, study sessions, play rehearsals and more. Finding time to get a decent and delicious meal on the table can feel impossible. The slow cooker is a busy family’s best...
How many calories are in a sweet potato and what are the nutritional benefits?
Sweet potatoes are a super starch that should absolutely be on your grocery list. This bright orange spud is a well-rounded nutritional powerhouse with plenty of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Not to mention that sweet potatoes are tasty and versatile — you can stuff, bake, roast, mash or even microwave them.
Rescued Cow and Goose Share a Precious Friendship That Will Make Your Day [Video]
When you think of the term “opposites attract,” we are pretty sure a cow and a goose are not the pair that comes to mind! However, Hof Butenland farm sanctuary has documented the blossoming romance between its two adorable residents. According to the video caption, ever since the...
How to Make Watermelon Agua Fresca
There’s nothing more refreshing than a cool, fruit-flavored drink on a hot day. This recipe is trending on Instagram and TikTok—and for good reason! You can make a batch of light, delicious homemade watermelon agua fresca in 5 minutes flat. What Is Agua Fresca?. Indigenous to Mexico and...
Healthy Recipe: Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Greek yogurt is the key to this delicious version of Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing. It has more protein and a lot less fat thanks to the yogurt. Best yet, it sacrifices none of the taste we know and love. 8 servings. 8 ingredients. 15 minute prep. Ingredients. 1 tablespoon dried...
Bear Wanders into California 7-Eleven to Grab Some Snacks and Candy Bars
A bear walked into a 7-Eleven in California and made several trips in and out while carrying out snacks and candy bars. The cashier was working on the night shift at the 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California when he saw the door open but did not see anyone come in. SWNS reported that when he looked down, he saw a brown bear chewing on packaged snacks.
Healthy Recipe: Zucchini With Mint
This recipe combines Zucchini with Mint for a simple and fresh flavor. Choose small tender zucchini that are similar in size. You can eat this dish warm as a side or at room temperature as part of an antipasto assortment. If you eat them cold, drizzle with a little lemon juice and some good olive oil before serving.
