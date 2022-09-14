The best way to use up the last of the summer fruits is to make crumble bars! There are so many ways to make them and create them, and the best part is they’re super versatile. This means you can mix up the variety of flavors depending on what you have on hand! If you’ve got peaches, berries, nectarines, or even raspberries, you can make some crumble bars!

RECIPES ・ 18 HOURS AGO