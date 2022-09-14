Read full article on original website
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
msn.com
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
Upworthy
Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her
When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation
A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
msn.com
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Tulsa SPCA in need of “urgent support” after owner surrenders 34 dogs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa SPCA said they were recently asked to assist law enforcement with a case where there was a large number of small dogs in one home. The owner willingly surrendered all dogs, and Tulsa SPCA said they agreed to accept the dogs into their program. Now,...
WKRC
UPS driver saves dogs from backyard pool
IRETON, Iowa (WKRC/KMEG/CNN Newsource) - Dogs and delivery men don't always have a great relationship. But an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers' dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping of a package at the home of Jeff and...
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
The dog, which is an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix, has been returned to his owner A dog played a trick on the Oklahoma police officers that left some crying "wolf." On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call about a wolf spotted near a local daycare, the department shared on Facebook. When authorities arrived on the scene, however, the wolf turned out to be something far tamer: a pet dog. "The big bad wolf? More like a cuddly puppy," the police...
Humane Society working around the clock to provide care for seized dogs
The Humane Society of Skagit Valley received a phone call from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2 that it would be getting a large influx of dogs. Executive Director Janine Ceja gathered her team of five around her and told them to prepare the best they could.
WPBF News 25
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says shelters full, offering free adoptions through September
PALM CITY, Fla. — Some local animal shelters are facing the effects of inflation, with more owners surrendering their pets. "We have an influx of animals right now. We don’t have any space for our dogs. We have a ton of animals that are out in foster," said Sarah Fisher, communications manager at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "And at this point, we’re even putting cats in rabbit cages just because we don’t have any space."
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
One Green Planet
After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!
Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert
A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
