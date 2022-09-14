ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Senior dog left at shelter to be put down now living her best life after veterinarian adopts her

When Netty arrived at a Philadelphia shelter in 2010, she was only there for three days before she was adopted. However, last month, the mixed pit bull was dropped back at the same shelter by her family of over a decade with the request that the 15-year-old canine be put down. "She was returned with a requested euthanasia," Maddie Bernstein, manager of lifesaving at the Pennsylvania SPCA, told The Washington Post. "She was old and having some incontinence difficulties in the house." According to Bernstein, Netty's previous owners "weren't interested in talking about other options for her, like medications."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NBC News

California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation

A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Shelters#Kennel#Animal Cruelty#The Los Angeles Times
WKRC

UPS driver saves dogs from backyard pool

IRETON, Iowa (WKRC/KMEG/CNN Newsource) - Dogs and delivery men don't always have a great relationship. But an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers' dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping of a package at the home of Jeff and...
ANIMALS
msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead

The dog, which is an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix, has been returned to his owner A dog played a trick on the Oklahoma police officers that left some crying "wolf." On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call about a wolf spotted near a local daycare, the department shared on Facebook. When authorities arrived on the scene, however, the wolf turned out to be something far tamer: a pet dog. "The big bad wolf? More like a cuddly puppy," the police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WPBF News 25

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast says shelters full, offering free adoptions through September

PALM CITY, Fla. — Some local animal shelters are facing the effects of inflation, with more owners surrendering their pets. "We have an influx of animals right now. We don’t have any space for our dogs. We have a ton of animals that are out in foster," said Sarah Fisher, communications manager at Humane Society of the Treasure Coast. "And at this point, we’re even putting cats in rabbit cages just because we don’t have any space."
STUART, FL
One Green Planet

After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!

Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DogTime

150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert

A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy