Bail was denied again on Wednesday morning for the St. Joseph man charged in the death of his 6-year-old daughter.

Dustin Beechner, 37, appeared in court via video from the Buchanan County Jail on a felony count of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly fatally beating Jozlyn Marie Beechner with a baseball bat. The child’s body was found by police on Sept. 2 on the roof of her St. Joseph home.