Boys soccer struggling to score amid another slow start

Reaching the final third is among the early obstacles

The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team is off to another slow start this season, losing six of their first seven games and scoring just four goals in the process. That included two shutout losses last week: a 7-0 loss Wednesday, Sept. 7, against Cretin-Derham Hall and a 1-0 loss Saturday, Sept. 10, against Chisago Lakes.

“So kind of a rough start, but these kids can play,” Forest Lake coach Joe Tomas said. “They just got to trust each other a little bit more and there’s a couple guys just trying to do too much.”

Tomas said trust is the biggest takeaway for this year because several players are trying to do it themselves, which takes away from the team aspect.

There’s a lot of areas that can be identified as the reason behind the slow start, some that can be solved and others that are out of the team’s control. And there’s more questions than answers facing the team right now.

For starters, Tomas said goal scoring is a glaring weakness on the team, something that isn’t new because it’s been an issue the past two years.

“We haven’t seen the final third routinely in the last two years. … We haven’t gotten up top and had a ton of scoring opportunities,” Tomas said.

A major question facing the team is how they can get depth scoring and contributions outside of senior James Oberholtzer, who has three of the Rangers’ four goals.

“That’s a good question, I wish I could answer it. … I got some more skilled players that just don’t give it enough effort, and I’ve got the effort guys that don’t have the skill, so it’s a balancing act,” Tomas said. “So maybe we throw one of each out there and hopefully find that right combination.”

Tomas admitted he thought scoring would be their downfall this season because they “don’t have that big strong nine up top,” which is even more challenging because he said they’re in a tough conference. Although once they figure out how to get past the opposing defenders, things will begin to “fall into place.”

While the team is struggling, Tomas said the compete level “has been good.” But Tomas said there are several players that are “just going through the motions a little bit,” so they’re trying to correct that because he knows they have a higher ceiling.

The elephant in the room, though, lies within the program. Tomas said Forest Lake doesn’t have enough full-time soccer players and half the team doesn’t play summer soccer, which has “always been a challenge.”

That could be a major reason why the last time the Rangers were over .500 in conference play was 2018.

The consequences of that is also an adjustment period, especially with the importance of formations and tactics in the game.

“It just takes time; it’s not kicking the ball from point A to point B,” Tomas said. “There’s a lot of tactics, and if one person is a little late on things, it causes a lot of problems. I guess another one of our problems this year is we work so hard to get the ball and then, unfortunately, we give it away too easily where we literally pass it to the other team.”

Possession is a key element in the equation, and it’s something the Rangers need to focus on to start scoring.

“So we got to figure out how to hold possession and make it a little easier on ourselves,” Tomas said.

The other issue is that injuries are more common because the players don’t play year around, evidenced by two players already being in walking boots this season Tomas said.

Among the injuries right now is Oberholtzer, the team’s leading goal scorer, who is dealing with an ankle injury. After going down 2-0 at half against Cretin-Derham Hall, the Rangers gave up five goals in the second half. By the end of the game, there were nine junior varsity players on the field.

Tomas said rotating the lineup and playing some JV players provides “valuable experience” and then they won’t be “shell shocked” if they do need to call someone up in case there’s a season-ending injury. But it’s a double-edged sword because Tomas said it disrupts the flow of the game sometimes.

The team deserves credit, though, for putting up a fight Monday, Sept. 12, against conference-rival Mounds View, losing 1-0 in overtime.

The Rangers are scheduled to play Wednesday, Sept. 14, against East Ridge and Saturday, Sept. 17, against Anoka.