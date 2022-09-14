ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate and Meghan reunite to join Queen’s mourners at Westminster Hall

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex reunited to join royal mourners as the Queen was brought to Westminster Hall to lie in state until her funeral.

The King and senior royals saluted the coffin as it was carried by a bearer party - eight soldiers from Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards - into the hall.

The coffin entered as the choir of Westminster Abbey and the choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, sang Psalm 139.

Lined up to watch were the Queen’s cousins Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GO6Tr_0hv3MeMZ00
The Princess of Wales accompanied the Queen Consort while the Duchess of Sussex travelled in a separate car (Tolga Akmen/EPA)

Next to the Duke of Kent was Meghan, the Countess of Wessex, Kate and the Queen Consort.

Dozens of wider members of the royal family stood in two rows at the side of Westminster Hall, including Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor Viscount Severn, Lord Freddie Windsor and Princess Michael of Kent.

Meghan appeared to take a deep breath as the Queen’s coffin passed in front of her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Sv6_0hv3MeMZ00
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Queen’s coffin was placed on a purple-covered catafalque in the hall to lie in state until Monday morning.

During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.

The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, behind them. The Duke of York was alone with the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the next row.

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8YNN_0hv3MeMZ00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they left Westminster Hall after the service (Nariman El-Mofty/Pool/AP)

The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they moved through Westminster Hall at the end of the service while the other royal couples in the procession party walked side by side not touching.

Four officers from the Household Cavalry - two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Royals - began the first six-hour vigil around the coffin, taking their places at the corner of the catafalque.

Additional reporting by Press Association

