ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Sims 4 is going permanently free to play

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJtXd_0hv2nZnI00

The Sims 4 is going free-to-play starting next month.

The game's official account tweeted earlier today to say that "The Sims 4 will be free to download across PC/Mac & consoles on October 18" and that "more updates" would follow during a special Summit Stream, which will take place on October 18 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST.

To celebrate, the developers confirmed that "starting today, all players who own The Sims 4 base game can redeem The Sims 4 Desert Luxe Kit for free until October 17." To claim the Kit - which is mostly based around the aesthetics and architecture of the deserts of southwestern USA - all you need to do is log into the game and claim the Kit through the main menu.

Earlier today, Instant Gaming reported that "according to an internal source close to EA, the Sims 4 will become free to play on October 18." That news was then quietly confirmed by Origin, where the store page for The Sims 4 on EA's launcher noted that "The Sims 4 will be free to play starting October 18."

A free-to-play model is likely to work pretty well for The Sims. While the base game is the heart of the experience, it's only ever been a small part of the ecosystem. Even in the days of The Sims and The Sims 2, expansions were a key part of Maxis' model, and in the days of The Sims 4, there are more than 60 added kits and game packs that allow players to expand on the original game.

Over on the official Sims 4 website, EA says that "with The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experience for our players." Packs, Kits, and Delivery Express drops will continue "into the foreseeable future."

Right now seems like a great time to swot up on The Sims 4 cheats .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The best Deathloop powers and upgrades to get

Deciding on the best Deathloop powers is somewhat subjective, as this depends heavily on your personal play style and how you want to approach the giant moving puzzle that is the game world. You'll earn these powers via the Slabs you collect from slain Visionaries, and they can imbue you with abilities such as teleportation, invisibility, and a whole lot more. Knowing which Visionary to eliminate and get the power you want is one thing, but as Deathloop places you in a time loop this process doesn't stop there – you can keep coming back to kill the same Visionary over and over again, collecting up to four further Slabs to upgrade their associated abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sims 4#The Sims 2#Game Store#Video Game#Bst#Instant Gaming#Ea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

Pokemon Go Mega Aggron Raid guide, counters and best moveset

These Pokemon Go Mega Aggron Raid counters will help you capture a powerful Steel-type Mega Pokemon as tank option, and master their move set. And while it’s mostly known for its defensive stats, Mega Aggron can still pack a punch if needed. For the duration of the Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle event and a few days after (Sept. 16-27), Mega Aggron will appear in Mega Raids in your area. Trainers may have a difficult time taking down Mega Aggron but that’s what this guide is for. Here are the best counters and everything else trainers need to know about this Gen 3 Pokemon. Mega Aggron is the only Mega Pokemon that actually loses a typing from its normal form. While regular Aggron is a Steel and Rock-type, its Mega Evolution is a pure Steel-type.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy