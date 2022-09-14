Read full article on original website
lock him up
4d ago
Another lost vote for Drumpf…. Drumpf is single handily killing everything he touches lol….. MAGA….. making attorneys get attorneys ha ha ha
Chris Drews
4d ago
when was the last time you heard of a Biden supporter doing this.
MARK HEILMAN
4d ago
He saw the Q part and probably thought it was Q's headquarters.
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI seizes MyPillow guy Mike Lindell's phone at Hardee's
Former President Donald Trump posted a late-night message on Truth Social in which he lashed out at the FBI for seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's phone as part of an investigation into voting machine tampering. In the latest of his many attacks on the FBI, the twice-impeached former president accused...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
GOP Candidate Says FBI Agents Would Be Put In 'Body Bag' If His Home Were Searched
A Florida Republican candidate for Congress threatened that FBI agents would go “home in a body bag” if they ever try to search his house the way they did Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. In a shocking video he posted to YouTube on Saturday, Sarasota businessman Martin Hyde...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
Washington Examiner
Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report
Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Jimmy Kimmel Dogs Trump With A Scorching Reminder Of His Biggest Hypocrisy
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after his extended summer break and picked up right where he left off: going after Donald Trump. Kimmel did a vacation-style slide show of Trump’s summer, including the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, where highly sensitive government documents were found. “It’s weird that...
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Drops Sick Burn On Trump As Fauci Slam Backfires
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) might be making another trip to Mar-a-Lago to seek forgiveness from Donald Trump after accidentally insulting him. “I just have one rule of thumb,” McCarthy said on Fox News on Tuesday. “I really don’t trust anyone that keeps a mural of themselves in their office.”
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
A former federal prosecutor said he thinks Donald Trump could potentially face treason charges. Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said the treason charge could result from his role in the Capitol riot. Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to "stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power," he said. Former...
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does
The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
