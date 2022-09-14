ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Australia launches industry review near ancient rock art

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHJBX_0hv1yOit00

MELBOURNE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Australian government has launched a review of industry on the Burrup Peninsula in Western Australia, a key gas export hub, after concerns were raised by indigenous women about damage to ancient rock art.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek agreed to appoint an investigator to assess all impact on ancient rock art from industry on the Burrup Peninsula, in response to an application from two indigenous women representing a group called Save our Songlines.

"The consultant will take as long as is needed to prepare the report. There is no statutory timeframe," a spokesperson for Plibersek said in emailed comments.

Once the review is done, the investigator must make a recommendation to the minister on whether to order new protection of indigenous heritage on the Burrup Peninsula, where there are more than a million ancient rock carvings which have been nominated for a UNESCO World Heritage listing.

Those sites lie near an industrial zone where there are two liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants run by Woodside Energy Group (WDS.AX) and fertiliser and explosives plants run by Norway's Yara International (YAR.OL).

"This is an unprecedented opportunity to consider all the impacts of every industry on the Burrup on our sacred rock art sites and provide permanent protections in federal laws," said indigenous woman Raelene Cooper, who applied for the review under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.

Plibersek last month rejected a request by the same group seeking to block construction of a A$4.5 billion ($3.0 billion) fertiliser plant after consulting the local representative group for the traditional owners, the Murujuga Aboriginal Corp, about its potential impact on ancient rock art. read more

"This is a dangerous and contradictory position from the government that makes no sense and reveals the hypocrisy at the heart of all consultation between traditional custodians and industry on the Burrup," Cooper said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4848 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
The Drive

Mysterious J-20 Fighter-Like Shapes Appear At Remote Chinese Airbase

These eight shapes on the apron at a little-known Chinese airbase look like J-20s, but there are significant differences. A row of unusual fighter aircraft has appeared at a Chinese airbase. There has already been speculation that these could be full-scale decoys or mock-ups of the Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter, China’s latest in-service combat jet, but their exact function is unclear. Indeed, certain aspects of their appearance raise even more questions, since they seem to be only loosely based on the J-20, if at all.
MILITARY
Space.com

Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan

Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanya Plibersek
Person
Jacqueline Wong
ARTnews

4,500-Year-Old World Heritage Site in Pakistan Threatened by Catastrophic Floods

Pakistan’s record-breaking floods have killed least 1,200 people and imperiled millions of others, according to authorities in the country, who shared on Tuesday that a famed archeological site is now threatened by the water. Mohenjo-daro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the southern Sindh province near the Indus River, is one of the best preserved ancient urban settlements in South Asia. Discovered in 1922, it contains the ruins of the largest city of the Indus civilization, which disappeared under mysterious circumstances some 4,500 years ago. The overflowing Indus River has not yet flooded the site, however heavy rain-fall has damaged the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Art#Business Economics#Linus Business#Business Industry#Australian#Save Our Songlines#Unesco World Heritage#Woodside Energy Group#Aboriginal
The Guardian

People race to exchange paper banknotes before deadline

Consumers are racing to exchange their old paper banknotes for new plastic versions, just over a fortnight before they cease to be legal tender at the end of September. The Bank of England has warned people to expect long queues at its headquarters at Threadneedle Street in the City of London as they try to swap paper £20 and £50 notes.
ECONOMY
Reason.com

The U.N. Tells the E.U. That Green Energy Goals Are Worth Freezing to Death Over

A United Nations (U.N.) commissioner said this week that the long-term climate crisis is more important than Europe's immediate energy needs. As part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, the European Union (E.U.) adopted plans intended to lower the continent's reliance on carbon-producing energy. "The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the E.U.'s executive body, declared last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Australia
The Guardian

Increase in LED lighting ‘risks harming human and animal health’

Blue light from artificial sources is on the rise, which may have negative consequences for human health and the wider environment, according to a study. Academics at the University of Exeter have identified a shift in the kind of lighting technologies European countries are using at night to brighten streets and buildings. Using images produced by the International Space Station (ISS), they have found that the orange-coloured emissions from older sodium lights are rapidly being replaced by white-coloured emissions produced by LEDs.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Yes, but not like this!' Why urban densification often lacks public acceptance

Densifying existing settlements while containing urban sprawl—this idea has spread far beyond urban planning circles and is now recognized as a key principle of urban development. Ultimately, dense and compact cities can contribute to several environmental, economic, and social benefits: less urban sprawl, protection of undeveloped land, shorter transport routes, lower greenhouse gas emissions, the creation and cultivation of diverse neighborhoods, and access to more social and cultural amenities.
HOUSING
The Associated Press

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth. It was believed he had been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said. “The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rigzone.com

Diesel Margins Tank

The cost of diesel is plunging around the world as traders weigh the impact of a potential new quota for Chinese fuel exports. Europe’s ICE gasoil crack, which measures the price of diesel futures relative to crude oil contracts, plummeted to its lowest in more than a month earlier on Wednesday. Margins for diesel-type fuel also fell sharply in the US and Singapore.
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Researchers and Indigenous People Concludes that Certain Areas of the Amazon May Never Recover

A major study warns that significant portions of Amazon may never fully recover. According to research by scientists and Indigenous organizations, large rainforest areas have reached their breaking point. Extensive Study. An extensive study conducted by scientists and Indigenous organizations has discovered that environmental degradation in some areas of the...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

594K+
Followers
355K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy