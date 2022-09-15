Read full article on original website
Why the Royal Vault isn't the Queen's final resting place
Queen Elizabeth's coffin came to its final resting place at Windsor on Monday. This completed its long journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and then finally to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The piper who woke the Queen up every morning plays her to rest
London (CNN) — Over the seven decades of the Queen's reign, the British public came to know many of her quirks: her corgis, her hats, her wave. But, as the nation gathered for her funeral on Monday, they witnessed a lesser-known fixture of the Queen's life: her piper. For...
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
London (CNN) — Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday. The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales formed part of a procession with the royal family, following the coffin as it entered London's Westminster Abbey.
Royal journalist on what it was like inside Queen's funeral
Royal journalist, Emily Nash, describes Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as ‘extraordinary’ and ‘exceptionally special’ after attending her funeral.
Jill Biden says she’s overwhelmed by love and respect for Queen Elizabeth II in London
CNN — First lady Jill Biden is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect she is witnessing for Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to London with President Joe Biden, especially the viewing of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, she told CNN on Sunday. “It was...
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London. Here's how you can watch it live on TV.
Analysis: How TV coverage of Queen Elizabeth's funeral changed my mind about her
I was deeply moved Monday by the TV image of Queen Elizabeth's coffin being lowered into its vault at St. George's Chapel in Windsor with the queen's bagpiper playing her to rest.
Why a gun carriage is used to carry the Queen
The State Gun Carriage which was being used to carry the Queen's coffin for its processions through the center of London has a fascinating history.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the UK
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
Britain bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth with an outpouring of emotion
Britain bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a majestic funeral steeped in tradition and a send-off reflective of the broad popularity she managed to retain over her remarkable seven-decade reign.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen’s coffin
CNN — The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III. The message read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”. The “R” in King Charles’ title refers to “Rex,” which...
Art Gallery of NSW: Adrián Villar Rojas to take over WWII bunker as Sydney Modern unveiled
The acclaimed Argentinian sculptor’s immersive installation will headline the gallery’s $344m expansion, which opens in December
Strikes could bring UK railways to a standstill
Labor unions in the United Kingdom offered the country a brief respite from a wave of strike action during the period of national mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Former UK Ambassador: Those skeptical about our new king will be disappointed
Former British Ambassador to the US Sir David Manning talks to Christiane Amanpour about attending the Queen’s funeral and what lies ahead for the UK.
Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom
Saudi Arabia is planning to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private U.S. space companies, according to three people familiar with the arrangement.
