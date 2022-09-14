Kroger hosting peanut butter drive through Oct. 11

In partnership with Feeding America and local food bank partners, Kroger is hosting peanut butter drives in all of its Mid-Atlantic stores for the fourth year in a row, now through Oct. 11.

Peanut butter is a shelf-stable item among the most-needed for food banks, and it provides a key source of protein for people facing insecurity.

To contribute, customers at Kroger locations can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bins at the front of the store. Any brand of peanut butter can be donated, and all donations will benefit the local food bank.

“The success of our annual peanut butter drive is always a refreshing reminder of the strength of community, and we look forward to bringing it back for a fourth year in all of our Mid-Atlantic Kroger stores,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “As a great source of protein, peanut butter is always in demand, and we’re hoping this month-long event will help all of our local food bank partners stock their shelves.”

