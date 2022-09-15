ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan not invited to Queen’s funeral

By David Hughes
 5 days ago

Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Syria , Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan .

While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, those three countries join Russia, Belarus and Myanmar on the list of nations not asked to send a representative.

North Korea and Nicaragua have been invited only at ambassadorial level, joining Iran in that category.

All holders of the Victoria Cross or George Cross will be able to attend the Queen’s funeral, the PA news agency understands.

Invitations are being sent to most nations with which the UK has diplomatic ties.

The UK does not have diplomatic relations with Syria or Venezuela, while the political situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept to power a year ago means no representative has been invited from Kabul.

While most nations can send their leader or appointed delegate plus a guest, the Commonwealth realms, which retain the monarch as head of state, are being granted extra representation.

The realms can send prime ministers plus a guest, governors general plus a guest and the high commissioner.

They are also allowed to bring 10 ordinary citizens – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already said his country’s representatives had been invited by Buckingham Palace for their “extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

The complexity of organising the funeral, with dignitaries from around the world expected, has been compared by Whitehall insiders to organising hundreds of state visits within a matter of days, while normally there might only be two or three a year.

It presents a huge logistical, diplomatic and security challenge, with practice runs taking place in the dead of night.

The complex seating plan can only be formalised once guests have responded to the invitations – the deadline is on Thursday.

Officials will have to consider various factors including the levels of seniority of the mourners and their guests.

Overseas dignitaries are also invited to attend the lying in state in Westminster Hall, with representatives of the realms expected to attend on Saturday and other leaders on Sunday.

A book of condolence for leaders will be opened at Lancaster House in London, while officials are hand-writing around 1,000 invitations for the King’s reception on Sunday and the funeral service itself, which will go to heads of state and government and other VIPs.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is also expected to hold a reception for world leaders at Church House in Westminster on Monday.

No guest list has been published yet, but US President Joe Biden was among the first to declare he will be flying in with his wife Jill.

The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to be at the funeral, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying she will make the nearly 24-hour journey with a delegation including Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau has also confirmed his attendance.

France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s Sergio Mattarella, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidents attending, along with the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, are among the European royals who will attend.

The Japanese government confirmed Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel for the funeral.

Traditionally, Japanese emperors stay away from funerals because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure, so the decision to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday underscores the importance and the deep bond between the royal families.

Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Ukraine dismissed on Monday as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.
POLITICS
The View co-host Ana Navarro criticises coverage of the Queen’s funeral amid Hurricane Fiona

Ana Navarro, political commentator and co-host of The View, called out television networks’ for their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as Hurricane Fiona rages through Puerto Rico.Navarro, who recently became a permanent co-host of The View, took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the funeral coverage amid the ongoing tropical storm. “Folks, I respect the Queen as much as the next person,” she began her tweet. “I offer my condolences to the Brits and all who loved her. But can I please get some news and footage of the effects of Fiona in Puerto Rico? For those who...
ENVIRONMENT
Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.The earthquake hit Taiwan less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern city of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.Sharing the first visuals of damage from the earthquake, Taiwanese broadcasters said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.It...
ENVIRONMENT
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Russian singer Alla Pugacheva asks to be listed as ‘foreign agent’ in protest of Ukraine war

Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against the war in Ukraine and has asked Moscow to placed on the foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband.Maxim Galkin was added to the register on Friday by Russia’s justice ministry after he spoke out and opposed the war.Ms Pugacheva has since denounced the military operation, telling her 3.4 million Instagram followers that her husband is an “honest and ethical person” who just wants “the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
‘If we don’t kill them, they’ll kill us’: How drone units are reshaping the war in Ukraine

The hasty arrival of Russian armour and artillery was an indication of how the tide of war is changing. This was not an army on the offensive, but in retreat from the sweeping counter-offensive in which Ukrainian forces have broken through enemy lines in the northeast of the country.Yevhen Pronin watched the regrouping in the Donbas through the lens of his drones – the unmanned aircraft which played a vital part in the Ukrainian counter-attack and in the overall conflict, from fighting off the Kremlin’s assault on Kyiv in the first days of the invasion to the recent recapture of...
MILITARY
