Miami, FL

Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

Flood Advisory for section of Miami-Dade 00:54

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.

The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami.

"A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm.

The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.

The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s

A look ahead CBS News Miami

The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.

That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible.

This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.

