New Fairfield County Restaurant Praised As 'Beautiful Addition' To Area

By Nicole Valinote
 9 hours ago

A restaurant group known for its flavorful dishes inspired by Australian cuisine has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County.

Isla & Co. opened its Fairfield location earlier this summer.

The restaurant chain also operates locations in New York City, and has shared plans to expand to new locations in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

According to the owners, Isla & Co. offers brunch and dinner dishes and specialty coffee that are inspired by Australian coastal towns.

The Fairfield eatery, located at 11 Unquowa Road, has already made a strong impression on some customers.

"New place in town and I finally got to check it out. So glad I did," Alex M., of Fairfield, said in a Yelp review. "First the decor - very cool. I felt like I was in a fun NYC or Miami place in the heart of Fairfield. Service - great!! Food - star of the show. I had amazing oysters, followed by delicious spicy shrimp penne vodka. My friends had delicious burata, a burger and chicken main course."

Some guests praised various dishes on the menu and the fresh ingredients used in each dish. Find the full menu online here .

"What a beautiful addition to downtown Fairfield!" Allison C., of Naugatuck, wrote in a Yelp review. "This Australian style brasserie is so unique. I believe it's the only one of its kind in CT, unless there's others I'm unaware of! We visited for dinner and enjoyed appetizers of the fresh burrata and crispy halloumi, tender braised short rib and roasted chicken for dinner, and corn and Brussels sprouts for side. Everything was so fresh and flavorful!"

