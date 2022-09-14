ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen to lie in state for four days in Westminster Hall before funeral

By Robert Booth
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPq7p_0huxpE8A00
The procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

The Queen is to lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall after her coffin was carried there from Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage.

As thousands of people queued on Wednesday to pay their last respects, Big Ben tolled every minute and King Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, walked directly to the rear of the coffin, followed by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips, the son of the Princess Royal.

The oak casket was placed on a raised catafalque in the centre of the hall. After a service led by the archbishop of Canterbury, bodyguards and officers stood watch around the casket, which was illuminated by four tall candles.

The ceremony was attended by the prime minister, Liz Truss, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, and the leaders of other political parties and high commissioners from realms for whom the Queen was head of state.

Interactive

Crowds lined the route along the Mall, adorned with dozens of union flags, past Horse Guards and along Whitehall to Parliament Square in a 38-minute procession from the palace that was the Queen’s London residence after 1953. Heathrow airport delayed flights to “ensure silence over central London”.

Minute guns were fired from Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery as 10 pallbearers – former service equerries to the Queen – flanked the coffin.

The casket was draped with the royal standard, on to which was placed a velvet cushion bearing the imperial state crown, made for the coronation of King George VI in 1937. It glitters with 2,868 diamonds and a sapphire, set in the centre of the topmost cross, and is said to have been discovered in 1163 in the tomb of Edward the Confessor, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

Alongside it was laid a wreath of white roses and dahlias studded with pine from the gardens at the royal estate in Balmoral, where the Queen died last Thursday. From the gardens at Windsor, the Queen’s main home in later years, were taken lavender, rosemary, which symbolises remembrance, and pittosporum.

The bands of the Scots and Grenadier Guards played funeral marches by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin and Panne. The pace was beaten on a muffled black-draped drum at 75 paces a minute.

The public will be able to file past the coffin from 5pm on Wednesday until dawn on Monday, the day of the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The BBC is running a live stream of the scene so people who cannot come to London, or who decide not to endure extremely long waits in a slow-moving queue, can pay their respects virtually. Night-time temperatures were forecast to drop to 8C.

Five million people around the world followed online the route of the Royal Air Force flight carrying the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday, according to Flightradar24, a tracking website.

Behind her three adult male grandchildren walked V Adm Sir Tim Laurence, who is married to the Princess Royal, and the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen’s cousin.

Interactive

In the next rank were two courtiers expected to play key roles for King Charles: Peter Loughborough, also known as Peter St Clair-Erskine, the 7th Earl of Rosslyn, a former police commander who was master of the household at Clarence House when the King was the Prince of Wales; and Clive Alderton, Charles’s principal private secretary, who has been in post since 2006 aside from a four-year stint as British ambassador to Morocco ending in 2015.

Unlike his siblings, who wore ceremonial military uniforms, the Duke of York, who became a “non-working royal” after the scandal of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein the convicted sex offender, wore a morning suit adorned with honours including the South Atlantic medal, a reminder of his military service in the 1982 Falklands war.

The King wore a uniform denoting the rank of field marshal, the highest in the British army. The Princess Royal, who said on Tuesday how “fortunate” she felt to be able to share “the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life” at Balmoral, wore a navy uniform with the rank of admiral. The Earl of Wessex wore the dress of an honorary royal colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Germany Takes A Firm Stance On Meghan And Harry's Private Trip

In terms of travel, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been making up for lost time lately. In the first months after putting down roots in California, the couple stayed close to home. The birth of their second child, Lilibet, also kept them in nesting mode for a while.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Princess Of Wales#Horse Guards#Uk#The Prince Of Wales#Labour#Interactive Crowds#Mall
Parade

Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
The Independent

What will happen to the Queen’s horses?

The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

448K+
Followers
101K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy