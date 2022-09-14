ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Lancaster man charged after gunfire, standoff at Ohio Christian University in Circleville

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

A gunman was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting his way into a building Wednesday morning at the Ohio Christian University campus in Circleville and engaging in a standoff with law enforcement where he threatened suicide.

The incident led to a lockdown of the campus at the private Christian college, which is denominationally affiliated with the Churces of Christ in Christian Union, and caused a two-hour delay for Circleville City Schools .

Circleville police Chief Shawn Baer said police first received a call at 5:51 a.m. Wednesday about a possible car crash and a man with a gun at the Ministry and Performing Arts building on the campus.

When officers arrived, the chief said, they saw a vehicle at the front of the building and a hole in the glass entrance doors.

Baer said it was later determined that the man involved, 24-year-old Vale L. Raburn, of Lancaster, had fired one shot into the doors, unlocked the doors and gone into the building. Raburn is not a student at the university, the chief said.

When officers arrived, Raburn went out a back entrance of the building to a firepit area. Raburn had a handgun pointed at his head, Baer said. Officers, along with Pickaway County Sheriff's office deputies began speaking with him.

Baer said Raburn's girlfriend was brought to the scene to help assist in speaking with Raburn, who ultimately was taken into custody without further incident.

Raburn faces charges of inducing panic at a school, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, disrupting public service and vandalism, all of which are felonies. He was being held in the Pickaway County jail and is scheduled to have a court appearance Thursday morning.

Sheriff Matt Hafey said Raburn is on suicide watch in the jail and a psychological evaluation is being arranged. He said Raburn did not appear to be under the influence at the time he was taken to the jail.

Hafey said Raburn had relayed that he had previously lived in Circleville and had recently moved to Lancaster. Detectives from the sheriff's office and Circleville police were continuing to work to determine a motive for Raburn's actions and figure out why he was on campus.

"That's one that they don't have the answer to yet," Baer said.

The university alerted students, faculty and staff through its alert system and briefly locked down campus while the incident was unfolding.

In a statement posted on their website, Ohio Christian University said the situation was "contained quickly and was diffused with no injuries or loss of life."

Because of the university's proximity to Circleville schools, the district went on a two-hour delay. There was no morning preschool and afternoon preschool's start was being delayed by 20 minutes.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, you can reach Ohio's 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting 4HOPE to 741741 or call the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-221-5445 or the Teen Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-294-3300. The national Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or by dialing 1-800-273-8255/TALK (1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers).

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Lancaster man charged after gunfire, standoff at Ohio Christian University in Circleville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville

Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lancaster, OH
City
Circleville, OH
Lancaster, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Circleville, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Christian#Violent Crime#Pickaway County Sheriff
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru

Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
sunny95.com

Would-be burglar is city’s latest homicide victim

COLUMBUS – A man who was injured while trying to rob a Merion Village home last month died almost three weeks later, police said. Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue at 10:01 p.m. found Darion Mullins, 55, lying in front of the home covered in blood, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

Blood, bullets, shoe prints were focus of Friday's testimony in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio — Blood spatter, bullet holes and DNA evidence. It was a full day of testimony in George Wagner IV's murder trial. Shane Hanshaw, a crime scene investigator with the Ohio Cureau of Criminal Investigation was on the stand all day Friday. He took jurors back to April 22, 2016, when he arrived at one of the four crime scenes in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck by a vehicle on North Court St. in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of the Dollar General on North Court Street in Circleville Wednesday evening on a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Medics on the scene said the individual had suffered serious injuries. Their name and current condition were not...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.
NBC4 Columbus

Crash near Polaris sends one person to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took one person to Riverside Methodist Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a car accident. The crash occurred on Lazelle Road and Flint Road near Polaris, according to police dispatchers. Further details were unavailable.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy