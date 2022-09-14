ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

Dog shares the 'sweetest' relationship with the garbage collector, her best friend

Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OJQg_0huwN6eM00
ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs are the most selfless and heartwarming beings in this world. Ishaan Chatterjee's dog, Lily, is more than just her owner's best friend. She has made a second best pal, the garbage collector, David. Every Friday for the past two years, Lily the Labrador waits in the yard for David, and when he passes by, he stops to offer her treats, pet and play with her.

Lily has always enjoyed spending time in her Bedford, New Hampshire, front yard. She greets practically everyone who passes by and Chatterjee has observed that with that disposition, it's impossible for passersby to resist making friends with the dog.

She enjoys sitting and observing neighbors go by. When she encountered a canvasser or mailman, she was always prepared to wave and pet them. Sadly, not everyone stopped to notice this affectionate puppy.

Everyone but the garbage man. Every Thursday night, Lily's family would empty the trash cans and the following morning, a truck would come and pick them up. Lily saw that David gave her a lot of attention. “Their relationship has blossomed into the sweetest thing,” Chatterjee, told The Dodo. “We actually give [David] holiday gifts every year to show our appreciation for how he treats Lily.”

Lily and David have a unique relationship. Chatterjee claims that while Lily shows affection to everyone, including those who aren't dog lovers, he can tell that David and Lily have a closer bond. Although it undoubtedly has something to do with the candy in his pockets, Chatterjee thinks Lily's friendship with David also speaks volumes about Lily's character. Lily will always return your compassion if you do so, regardless of who you are or what you do.

Chatterjee enjoyed observing the two by the window as their friendship developed brilliantly. He didn't want to interfere, so he captured those beautiful moments. His TikTok videos also started receiving a lot of attention, with many people adoring the dog and the relationship between the two. His first video had roughly 750,000 views, and his subsequent one received more than 2 million.

The video started doing rounds on social media, with many users commenting about how it's very nice of David to take time out to pet Lily and form a bond with her. A user commented that he probably looks forward to this every week, to which another user who works as a delivery agent responded, "I guarantee you that he does. I’m a delivery driver, and I make a note of every house that has a dog that has potential to be pet, even if I don’t get to." TikTok uder Edna Morales suggests that "they must've known each other in a past life". Another user @my.cat.drools asked for "the dog and the waste technician" to have "their own channel".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgyX7_0huwN6eM00
Image Source: TikTok

Some users wondered how the dog knows it's a particular day, to which other users responded by saying dogs are usually very alert about things such as particular routines or a particular noise or sound that makes them realize what day it might be. "I'm guessing the dog can hear the garbage truck far before it reaches the house. The owner may also have a routine (like taking out the trash every Friday morning) that the dog knows," a user explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKV4j_0huwN6eM00
Image Source: Reddit

“She shows us how to be more kind to others!” Chatterjee said. “It’s amazing what we can learn from animals.”

Image Source: TikTok

Comments / 16

crazy mate
3d ago

WTF? The article has nothing to do with the headline, BULLCRAP CLICKBAIT CRAP, FIRE THE WRITER, HIRE ME, ILL SHOW YOU IDIOTS HOW TO WRITE.

Reply(3)
17
Tyrone Johnson
2d ago

the writer of this story is very misleading it should have been about the dog but more about over coming debt, it just a headline grabber which in my world is called a scam just to get you to read the story

Reply
6
Piper
2d ago

what the heck. whoever wrote this is terrible. sorry to judge but my brain couldn't follow from one thing to the next. really wanted dog first and foremost, then may segue into other stuff. WOW

Reply
3
Related
Newsweek

Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

'Lazy' mom of four shares a video of her incredibly messy home and parents love her for it

This article originally appeared on 03.05.22 It’s hard to keep your home clean when you have a child, but when you have four, unless you have a live-in maid, it’s completely impossible. There is no dishwasher fast enough to keep up with the dishes in the sink and no magical point where all four children have it together enough to put their toys away. The problem is that if you take your eyes off the prize and let a day go by without cleaning up, you’re practically drowning in chaos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Bedford, NH
Pets & Animals
City
Bedford, NH
Bedford, NH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Holiday Gifts#Friendship#Pet Lover
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
PetsRadar

Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Upworthy

116K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy